June 16, 2022 - During Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, officials from the University of South Florida provided updates to the construction timeline and capacity for a long-awaited on-campus stadium. Athletic Director Michael Kelly said the process is moving faster than anticipated, on pace for completion in time for the 2026 season. USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman expects the stadium to hold 35,000 people and will include standing-room-only areas and space for future expansion. Kelly said several architectural firms have already reached out to the school, and USF will issue an official invitation to negotiate in the coming weeks.

