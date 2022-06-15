ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Ever evolving, Carolina Sailing Club set for 65th Governor's Cup at Kerr Lake

Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKiAj_0gC2F5cN00

HENDERSON — The popularity of sailing clubs isn’t what it used to be when the sport experienced its heyday in the 1980s, but the N.C. Governor’s Cup Regatta is going as strong as ever, set to celebrate its 65th edition June 17-19 at Kerr Lake.

The Carolina Sailing Club, which has no official base location but frequents Kerr Lake throughout the year, has made up for declining membership over the last 15-20 years or so by embracing its role as a host.

And it’s working. As of Wednesday, 95 boats across 13 classes had registered for the club’s biggest event of the year, which will kick off with a clinic on Friday before competition commences Saturday and Sunday at Henderson Point.

“We can handle championships,” said Raleigh’s Alan Backus, who co-chairs the Governor’s Cup with wife Pat. “We know how to do it. We do it every year and we do it really well.”

Alan said in the past, sailing clubs were more family-oriented, with a smaller scope. Amateur sailors have more activities to choose from nowadays and while a local or regional club might not be the best fit for them, they’re still looking to not only sail, but to compete. Clubs might no longer be as popular but each class or fleet of boat has its own distinct brand of competition. Those classes want to sail, and they need judges to keep score in accordance with the Racing Rules of Sailing.

Putting on a major competition also calls for logistical know-how, as well as the right setting for sailing.

That’s where the Carolina Sailing Club has sought to fill a void, hosting multiple championship events throughout the year at places like Kerr and Jordan lakes.

The club, Backus said, sells sailors on race quality in addition to the beauty of Kerr Lake and the amenities it can offer, like campsites.

The Governor’s Cup has regional and even occasionally international appeal as sailors come from all over the world to enjoy friendly yet formidable competition in what Backus believes is the largest competition of its kind on an inner lake in the Carolinas.

Carolina Sailing Club Commodore Sara Paisner said that in the past, the club has had sailors come all the way from Canada, the Midwest and Florida. One year, they had someone venture all the way from Europe, with Paisner noting, “We had someone come from Portugal ... He literally flew in from Portugal to sail in this regatta.”

Paisner said the annual event wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of the Carolina Sailing Club along with co-host Carolina Sailing Foundation, and help from sponsors Crosswinds Boating Center, Custom Fiberglass International and West Marine.

They have all worked hard, Paisner said, to put on this event for the community as well as the talented sailors that will join and compete.

The Carolina Sailing Club is open for any and everyone to join as it always welcome new members. Carolinasailingclub.org is the best source for more information.

For those interested in learning a little bit more about sailing first, the Carolina Sailing Foundation is a good choice.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that assists the sailing club in teaching people how to safely and properly sail. This training can start for aspirant sailors as young as 9 years old as both junior and adult programs are featured.

Classes for the Governor’s Cup include Buccaneer, Sunfish, Flying Scot, Tanzer 16, Hobie, Thistle, Isotope, Wayfarer, Jet 14, Weta, ILCA (Laser), 505, Lightning, and 420.

Several major class championships will be contested this weekend at Kerr Lake including the Wayfarer Eastern Regional Championship and the Weta East Coast Championship.

The action starts 12:30 p.m. Saturday and continues 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

One of the biggest changes to the Governor’s Cup compared to earlier years is that the field is now comprising more non-members than Carolina Sailing Club members, which doesn’t come without its challenges to the organizers.

“We don’t have the size we used to,” Backus said.

“But we pull it off.”

Comments / 0

Related
qcnerve.com

The Waterman Fish Bar Gets Its Sea Legs at New Cornelius Location

The Waterman Fish Bar, located on South Boulevard near Ideal Way, has reimagined the neighborhood seafood joint in the South End area. Boasting a domestically farmed menu, an indoor/outdoor venue, and a rooftop patio with a great view of the skyline (for now), The Waterman has become one of the most popular seafood spots in the Uptown area.
CORNELIUS, NC
Eater

10 Amazing Brunch Spots in Charlotte

Brunch used to be strictly relegated to weekends and sacred occasions on Sunday after church services. There’s no need to wait until the preacher says “amen” or for out-of-town guests to visit to experience brunch in the Queen City. Following a weeknight of bar-hopping in South End or a lazy weekend spent at home, it’s all about luxury and plates piled high with biscuits, beignets and Benedicts. It’s time to put the spotlight on some of the city’s best and most unique brunch spots, alongside some tried-and-true mimosa-pouring classics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Best Walmart Deals this week — shop Flash Picks online

If you make a purchase from a link on this page, Charlotte on the Cheap might earn a commission. Did you know that every week, Walmart offers tons of Flash Picks?. These are the items that are marked down, sometimes drastically, in a variety of categories, including sports, electronics, home improvement, appliances, fashion and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, NC
Sports
Henderson, NC
Government
City
East Lake, NC
State
Florida State
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Henderson, NC
WRAL News

NC businessman selling his newly-purchased mansion for $5.9 million

Burlington, N.C. — A North Carolina businessman is selling his nearly 18,000 square-foot mansion for $5.9 million. Tax records show John Burton, resident of Burlington, bought the property in Burlington last December. The elegant mansion "transport[s] you to the French neoclassical era," according to its Triangle MLS listing featured...
BURLINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Is The Fastest Growing City in North Carolina

You wouldn’t know this by living in Charlotte, but did you know that population growth in the United States is actually slowing? From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%. If you’re like me and you don’t truly know what that means…just know that is the lowest rate since the 1930s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gov. Cooper Says Rural Communities Across North Carolina Awarded Grants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Set#Kerr Lake#Sail#Carolinas#Boating#The Carolina Sailing Club#Henderson Point
Charlotte Stories

New 606 Acre Lake Norman Park Opening This Weekend

This weekend the official grand opening of Lake Norman’s newest park will feature food trucks, scavenger hunts, face painting, and a ton of other activities. Catawba County’s new 606-acre Mountain Creek Park features a lengthy 19.52-mile mountain-bike trail network and a wide spectrum of other amenities, including; an adventure playground, a bike pump track, pickleball courts, a dog park, fishing pier, canoe/kayak launch, an outdoor classroom, an observation platform, and several picnic shelters.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has been pulled from the air

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After Queen City News started asking questions about an ad featuring Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, it’s been pulled from the air in Charlotte. In the ad, Mayor Lyles asks viewers to tell lawmakers in Raleigh to provide more transportation funding for the Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Road closures ahead of Juneteenth events this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the weekend draws near, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said crowds are expected at Juneteenth events happening across the city. The department announced several road closures ahead of the weekend. Beginning Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. Commonwealth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Charlotte

Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25

It’s a milestone year for No Grease! Barbershop. The beloved Charlotte franchise turns 25 on June 24, and they have big goals to celebrate. What’s happening: No Grease! will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 24 (a link will become available then), to raise $2.5 million to develop an app and open new locations and […] The post Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Preserving Black history: NCCU digitizes a century's worth of 50,000 historic photographs

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University is using technology and a new grant to help preserve the school's history. They received one of four Getty Images Photo Archive Grant for HBCU'S, which will allow them to digitize around 50,000 photographs. Some of their archives include never-before-seen film and photos dating back to the early 1900s. Some feature important historic moments and places – like Black Wall Street or historical figures visiting NCCU.
DURHAM, NC
Charlotte Stories

Mecklenburg Co Opening $44 Million Center w/ 2 Pools and Water Slides For Summer

Just in time for the heat of summer, Mecklenburg County’s new $44 million aquatic and recreation center will be opening next week in the heart of Cornelius. The 86,000-square-foot complex (officially being called the “Northern Regional Recreation Center“) features two full-sized indoor pools, a water slide, 2 complete fitness centers, indoor pickleball courts, volleyball courts, and basketball courts, a child care center, and more.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
49
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy