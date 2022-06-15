Ever evolving, Carolina Sailing Club set for 65th Governor's Cup at Kerr Lake

HENDERSON — The popularity of sailing clubs isn’t what it used to be when the sport experienced its heyday in the 1980s, but the N.C. Governor’s Cup Regatta is going as strong as ever, set to celebrate its 65th edition June 17-19 at Kerr Lake.

The Carolina Sailing Club, which has no official base location but frequents Kerr Lake throughout the year, has made up for declining membership over the last 15-20 years or so by embracing its role as a host.

And it’s working. As of Wednesday, 95 boats across 13 classes had registered for the club’s biggest event of the year, which will kick off with a clinic on Friday before competition commences Saturday and Sunday at Henderson Point.

“We can handle championships,” said Raleigh’s Alan Backus, who co-chairs the Governor’s Cup with wife Pat. “We know how to do it. We do it every year and we do it really well.”

Alan said in the past, sailing clubs were more family-oriented, with a smaller scope. Amateur sailors have more activities to choose from nowadays and while a local or regional club might not be the best fit for them, they’re still looking to not only sail, but to compete. Clubs might no longer be as popular but each class or fleet of boat has its own distinct brand of competition. Those classes want to sail, and they need judges to keep score in accordance with the Racing Rules of Sailing.

Putting on a major competition also calls for logistical know-how, as well as the right setting for sailing.

That’s where the Carolina Sailing Club has sought to fill a void, hosting multiple championship events throughout the year at places like Kerr and Jordan lakes.

The club, Backus said, sells sailors on race quality in addition to the beauty of Kerr Lake and the amenities it can offer, like campsites.

The Governor’s Cup has regional and even occasionally international appeal as sailors come from all over the world to enjoy friendly yet formidable competition in what Backus believes is the largest competition of its kind on an inner lake in the Carolinas.

Carolina Sailing Club Commodore Sara Paisner said that in the past, the club has had sailors come all the way from Canada, the Midwest and Florida. One year, they had someone venture all the way from Europe, with Paisner noting, “We had someone come from Portugal ... He literally flew in from Portugal to sail in this regatta.”

Paisner said the annual event wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of the Carolina Sailing Club along with co-host Carolina Sailing Foundation, and help from sponsors Crosswinds Boating Center, Custom Fiberglass International and West Marine.

They have all worked hard, Paisner said, to put on this event for the community as well as the talented sailors that will join and compete.

The Carolina Sailing Club is open for any and everyone to join as it always welcome new members. Carolinasailingclub.org is the best source for more information.

For those interested in learning a little bit more about sailing first, the Carolina Sailing Foundation is a good choice.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that assists the sailing club in teaching people how to safely and properly sail. This training can start for aspirant sailors as young as 9 years old as both junior and adult programs are featured.

Classes for the Governor’s Cup include Buccaneer, Sunfish, Flying Scot, Tanzer 16, Hobie, Thistle, Isotope, Wayfarer, Jet 14, Weta, ILCA (Laser), 505, Lightning, and 420.

Several major class championships will be contested this weekend at Kerr Lake including the Wayfarer Eastern Regional Championship and the Weta East Coast Championship.

The action starts 12:30 p.m. Saturday and continues 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

One of the biggest changes to the Governor’s Cup compared to earlier years is that the field is now comprising more non-members than Carolina Sailing Club members, which doesn’t come without its challenges to the organizers.

“We don’t have the size we used to,” Backus said.

“But we pull it off.”