2022 US Open live stream: how to watch the golf online from anywhere – TV schedule and tee times, Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, tees off today. Rory McIlroy (-3) is hovering around the top of the leaderboard, just ahead of defending champion John Rahm (-1) and Dustin Johnson (-1). Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 US Open live stream from wherever you are.

2022 US Open live stream

Venue: The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts

The 122nd US Open Championship shaping up to be a cracker. Better still, the PGA doesn't run any of the majors so the US Open is unaffected by the ugly controversy surrounding Saudi Arabia's breakaway LIV Series. Phew!

Last year, Jon Rahm made a birdie on each of the final two holes to become the first US Open champion from Spain. Rahm is hitting the ball beautifully again, so there's every chance he could join Curtis Strange and Brooks Koepka in defending his US Open title at the first attempt.

Rahm isn't outright favourite, though – that honour goes to North Ireland's Rory McIlroy. Despite winning the last of his four majors eight years ago, Rory is fancied for the 2022 US Open thanks to his stunning victory at last week's Canadian Open.

Elsewhere, US PGA hero Justin Thomas is tipped for his first US Open title, Phil Mickelson is chasing the only major he has never won, and Collin Morikawa is aiming for his third major in three years. Tiger Woods has skipped the 2022 US Open but hopes to play next month's British Open.

Ready to watch the world's best golfers tackle Round 2? Follow our guide to watch a 2022 US Open live stream from wherever you are.

Watch the 2022 US Open live stream in the UK

Watch the 2022 US Open live stream in Australia

2022 US Open Round 2 tee times

All times ET

8:00 a.m. -- Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

8:11 a.m. -- Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee

8:22 a.m. -- Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

8:33 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

8:44 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

9:06 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

9:17 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

9:28 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

9:39 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

9:50 a.m. -- Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

10:01 a.m. -- Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

10:12 a.m. -- Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

1:30 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

1:41 p.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

1:52 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

2:03 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

2:14 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Denny McCarthy, Max Homa

2:25 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

2:36 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

2:47 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

2:58 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

3:09 p.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

3:20 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

3:31 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

3:42 p.m. -- Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

8:05 a.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

8:16 a.m. -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

8:27 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

8:38 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

8:49 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

9:00 a.m. -- Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

9:11 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

9:22 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

9:33 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

9:44 a.m. -- Serio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:55 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

10:06 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

10:17 a.m. -- Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

1:25 p.m. -- John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

1:36 p.m. -- Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchett, Troy Merritt

1:47 p.m. -- Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

1:58 p.m. -- Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

2:09 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

2:20 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

2:31 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

2:42 p.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

2:53 p.m. -- Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

3:04 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

3:15 p.m. -- Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabel, Ryan Fox

3:26 p.m. -- Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Muñoz

3:37 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim

2022 US Open schedule & TV times

All times ET

Thursday 16th June 2022

6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 1

7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 2

8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured holes

9:30AM-2PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, featured group 3

1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 1, featured group 4

2-5PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

5-7PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 1, full coverage

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Friday 17th June 2022:

6-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

6:43-9:30AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7:28AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 1

7:39AM-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 2

8:30AM-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured holes

9:30AM-4PM (USA): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

1:13-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, featured group 3

1:24-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 2, featured group 4

4-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7-8PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 2, full coverage

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday 18th June 2022:

8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

10AM-Noon (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage

11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 1

11AM-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 2

Noon-6:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured holes

Noon-8PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 3, full coverage

3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 3, featured group 3

3-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 3, featured group 4

8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday 19th June 2022

7-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open

9-10AM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

10AM-Noon (USA): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 1

10AM-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 2

11AM-5:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured holes

Noon-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Open, Round 4, full coverage

2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Round 4, featured group 3

2-6PM (Peacock): U.S. Open, Rd. 4, featured group 4

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open