UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Based on public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), indoor masking will no longer be required at Penn State Hazleton, Schuylkill and Wilkes-Barre, effective Friday, June 17, due to decreasing COVID-19 Community Levels in the counties where these campuses are located. Individuals who wish to continue wearing face masks on any Penn State campus are encouraged to do so.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO