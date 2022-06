Longtime Diocese of Rockville Centre member the Rev. Donald T. Bennett died on June 6. He was ordained as a priest in the diocese on May 27, 1967. He served as an associate pastor at St. Joseph, in Garden City, St. Agnes in the village and St. Anthony of Padua, in East Northport. He also served as a pastor at St. Joseph and St. Ignatius Loyola Church, in Hicksville, and as a professor at St. Pius X. Preparatory Seminary in Uniondale.

