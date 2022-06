The Yankees are on fire, having laid waste to the rest of the league for two months straight. If it weren’t for the red-hot Bombers, however, their rivals to the north, the Blue Jays, would probably be getting more shine. Toronto has quietly lived up to expectations, running a lineup as fearsome as expected, to go along with a couple of excellent starting pitchers at the front of the rotation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO