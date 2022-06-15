ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DFW Airport Opens Four Newly Reconstructed Gates Built Using Latest Innovation in Modular Construction

By IrvingWeekly Staff
irvingweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is proud to announce the opening of four new gates at the south end of Terminal C. Known as the High C Gates, Gates C35-C39 were built utilizing the latest innovation in modular construction and engineering. The gates were constructed offsite, then transported overnight into...

www.irvingweekly.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas lawn service industry feeling weight of gas prices

DALLAS — Gerardo Hernandez Jr. and his crew wake up bright and early to beat the summer heat and fill up their trucks and lawn service equipment. Hernandez has been running his family’s lawn service business, known as 3 Bros Lawn Service, for about eight years. The 15-year...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

CEO of Medical City Lewisville leaving post

Medical City Lewisville will host a farewell celebration next week for its CEO, Sharn Barbarin, who has been promoted to another position within Medical City Healthcare. “Sharn is an inspiring leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership and focus on growth, physician collaboration, colleague engagement and a mission-driven commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and families,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I’m confident that Sharn will help lead Medical City Arlington to the next level of excellence.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Neighborhood Market in Colleyville hosts grand reopening after renovations

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4904 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, is hosting a grand reopening event June 17 to celebrate renovations to the store. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Colleyville Chamber of Commerce will be held at the location at 9 a.m. Immediately following will be a community celebration with city of Colleyville officials, charitable donation presentations to local nonprofits and vendor giveaways for attendees. The store has been remodeled with improvements meant to save customers time and money. 817-770-8334. www.walmart.com/store/5614-colleyville-tx.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas selected to help host the 2026 World Cup

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — FIFA officials announced today that North Texas was one of the locations chosen to help host the 2026 World Cup, bringing the world's foremost soccer tournament to the Metroplex.Hundreds of fans were in downtown Dallas eagerly anticipating the announcement, and the crowd burst into cheers when officials named the city as a host.The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex joins other several other cities across the country in sharing hosting duties, and alongside Houston, is one of the two Texas cities hosting matches in the tournament's Central Region.The hosting duties for the 2026 Cup will be split between the United...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Dallas Designer Filled Her House with Marble and Sunshine

When interior designer and realtor Jessica Koltun bought her Midway Hollow lot in 2020, she was faced with a dilemma: If you design houses every day, how do you decide what your own will look like?. Koltun has been designing houses for years. She’s an interior designer by trade, getting...
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Dallas restaurant ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in America by international judging panel

An Italy-based organization dedicated to recognizing and ranking outstanding pizzas worldwide has ranked a Dallas restaurant among the top 50 pizza makers in America. 50 Top Pizza ranked Partenope Ristorante, Dino and Megan Santonicola’s Italian restaurant in dowtown Dallas, at Number 17. Partenope is the only Texas restaurant to crack the top half of the list; Il Forno in San Antonio ranked 32 and Bufalina Due in Austin was ranked 37. My list would have been different, but this isn’t my list.￼
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Is DFW in for a historically hot summer? Will it be a repeat of 1980 & 2011? Let's look at the numbers

DALLAS — North Texas has been hit with early heatwaves this year. Are we expecting a historically hot summer?. Let's cut to the chase before we jump into the details:. YES. We are very confident the rest of this summer will be hotter than normal. When we think of truly hot summers here in the weather department, we think of summers with above-normal triple-digit days. DFW normally sees 20 100-degree days in the summer.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Chama Gaucha Coming To Grapevine

A new Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Grapevine. Based in San Antonio and with two other restaurants in Houston and Chicago, Chama Gaucha is a Brazilian steakhouse that carves and serves sizzling hot meats off of a skewer, from Picanha and filet mignon to Cordiero and Porco. Now it aims to open its fourth restaurant at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine, where Boi Na Braza was previously located before it shut its doors last year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX

