DFW Airport Opens Four Newly Reconstructed Gates Built Using Latest Innovation in Modular Construction

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO