It will take some online submissions. Maybe not your favorite, but it could be worth the effort. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for some of their surplus licenses for deer and elk will begin this Monday, June 20 and continue through . More will be made available for other species starting August 9. Hopefully a system that was enacted two years will make this an easier process to at least get in the drawings.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO