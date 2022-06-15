Schenectady pastor remembers Buffalo supermarket shooting victim

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned there are legal questions surrounding an active shooter drill that was conducted Wednesday at Crossgates Mall. According to one shopper, customers were forced to be a part of a lockdown drill at the mall, without being informed ahead of time. A concerned family member contacted CBS 6 saying his relative, who did not want to go on camera, was inside the clothing store Zara when she and other customers were "rushed into a back closet." He says they were told by store employees "not to use their phones." He said it seemed his relative and the other shoppers were "kept against their will during the drill, with little information about what was going on."

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO