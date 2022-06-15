ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady pastor remembers Buffalo supermarket shooting victim

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a Schenectady pastor, the connection to the Buffalo supermarket shooting is personal. Ruth Whitfield was the oldest person...

wnyt.com

WIVB

Two home fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes were on fire, Saturday morning, near Laurel and Michigan Avenue, in Buffalo. We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
BUFFALO, NY
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
#Pastor#Gun Violence#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#The Ame Zion Church
WNYT

Arrest made in Saratoga Springs slashing

Police say a 51-year-old man was slashed during a road rage incident around 3 p.m., Friday. The driver of a box truck stopped on Caroline Street and spoke to a woman driving a sedan who had parked behind him. Police tell us the two were angry over a road rage...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Connection seen between bad behavior and sports official shortage

ALBANY - It was back on June 5, inside the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon when a youth basketball player violently attacked an unsuspecting referee. "There have to be consequences to this behavior," asserted Stephanie Dutton, Commissioner of the United East Athletic Conference, with her home base in Latham, "There has to be deescalation strategies and ways to show folks that this is a zero tolerance type space."
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

Legal questions surround lockdown drill that held customers in stores at Crossgates Mall

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned there are legal questions surrounding an active shooter drill that was conducted Wednesday at Crossgates Mall. According to one shopper, customers were forced to be a part of a lockdown drill at the mall, without being informed ahead of time. A concerned family member contacted CBS 6 saying his relative, who did not want to go on camera, was inside the clothing store Zara when she and other customers were "rushed into a back closet." He says they were told by store employees "not to use their phones." He said it seemed his relative and the other shoppers were "kept against their will during the drill, with little information about what was going on."
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 Felony Lane Gang members arrested after search near Albany airport

The Colonie Police Department said two women have been arrested after a brief chase and search near the Albany International Airport on June 15. Police said Shannon Thompson, 36, originally of Pennsylvania, and Melissa Farley, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, appear to be members of the Felony Lane Gang.
wbfo.org

Guest Essay: Why 'He wasn't from here' doesn't matter on Buffalo's East side

When the Tops shooting happened, sportswriter John Wawrow did what writers do— he wrote. In this guest essay, prepared in conjunction with his appearance on our "Buffalo, What's Next ?" program examining the shootings and the issues it raises, he examines the way the shooting was initially couched as being something from the outside, as if racism wasn't a local issue to confront.
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

Recent referee harassment major factor in recruitment troubles

Over the last few weeks, NewsChannel 13 has been following the legal drama involving an attack on an area basketball referee that took place during a youth basketball tournament. Now we're learning more about the far-reaching ramifications of what many folks consider a national epidemic of deplorable treatment of sports...
LATHAM, NY

