Mont Belvieu, TX

1,500-acre Riceland community coming to Mont Belvieu

rejournals.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiceland, a new 1,500-acre master-planned community located in Chambers County just outside of Houston, will break ground this month. Trez Capital provided financing in the amount of $25 million to family-owned developer Michael S. McGrath of McGrath Real Estate Partners, for phase one of this master plan community. The Riceland development...

rejournals.com

Comments / 1

SpartanZT
2d ago

Well there goes Mount Belvieu... Already to much traffic,noise, lost of country feel and view. These investors are destroying a perfectly great community.

Reply
3
 

Community Impact Houston

Property values spike across The Woodlands area in 2022

Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows

The Fourth of July will be celebrated with a bang this year as four cities across Liberty County host free fireworks shows with Cleveland and Liberty’s on July 3, and Daisetta and Hardin’s on July 4. All four cities are known for hosting impressive shows that are well-attended by residents of the area.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston getting national recognition for handling of homeless crisis

HOUSTON - The city of Houston is being recognized nationally for how leaders have handled the homeless crisis on our streets, there's been a significant decrease in homelessness over the past 10 years. "At one point in time Houston was on the list of being one of the cities with...
HOUSTON, TX
texasstandard.org

What this week’s Supreme Court ruling means for the future of gambling on Native American lands in Texas

Two Texas-based Native American tribes can continue to host electronic bingo on their lands after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling released this week sided with the tribes. Despite Texas’ strict gambling laws, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribe near El Paso and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe near Houston have been operating electronic bingo facilities on their reservations for years. The nation’s highest court ruled 5-4 that the tribes have the autonomy to host the bingo games since Texas doesn’t ban bingo outright.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Central CEO Resigns; Company Plans to Break Ground on High-Speed Rail

Texas Central Railway CEO Carlos Aguilar announced that he will be stepping away from the company seeking to build a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston. The announcement was made on Saturday via Aguilar's LinkedIn page. Texas Central Railway, founded in 2013, has promised to build a multi-billion dollar speed railway, similar to the one in Japan, between Dallas and Houston.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 4 events in the Conroe, Montgomery area, June 17-19

The 11th Annual Fire up the Bands is a charity concert to raise money for the Conroe Firefighters Foundation. Featured artists are Read Southall Band and Cody Hibbard, Tyler McCollum and Cannon Band. $35 (general admission). Limited availability. 6 p.m.-midnight. Downtown Conroe, Conroe. http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/19543-Fire_Up_The_Bands/. June 18: Celebrate Juneteenth. The Tamina...
CONROE, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE

By virtue of a Order Of Sale issued out of the Honorable 457th Judicial District Court, Montgomery County, Texas, on a Judgment rendered on the 21 day of November, 2021, in the case of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff, vs. Evelyn S. Goris (1) $3,699.25 Principal Sum (2) $5,138.00 Attorney Fees (3) Post-Judgment Interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum on the total Judgment, Including attorney's fees awarded herein, from the date this Judgment is signed until fully paid (4) $612.67 Court Cost ($304.00 Process Server fees included). (5) $0.00 Judgment Credit, Defendant, Cause No. 21-09-12555-CV in said court, judgment being in favor of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff as against Defendant, I did on the 13 day of June 2022, at 11 :30 o'clock a.m., levy upon the following-described property of Defendant:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

