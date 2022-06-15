1,500-acre Riceland community coming to Mont Belvieu

Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.

