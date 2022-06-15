In fact, mental health professional can help with gun violence | Letters

Family members place a picture at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers died when a gunman opened fire in a classroom. [ WALLY SKALIJ | Los Angeles Times ]

Mental health and gun violence

Sorry Abbott, but mental health professionals are not clairvoyant | Column, June 10

Mental health professionals are not expected to be clairvoyant; they are, however, expected to make risk assessments to determine if a person is a danger to themselves or others. It is an awesome responsibility that involves the possibility of invoking Florida’s Baker Act. As a former case manager of a local community mental health center, I had to petition the court to have a few clients placed in a facility to be evaluated for possible self-harm or harm to others. Having more mental health professionals involved in the school system could prevent a future tragedy.

Frank Beekman, Largo

Bolts three-peat

I am an avid 82-year-old hockey fan going back to the days of Bobby Hull, Gordie Howe, Stan Mikita, Glenn Hall and Phil and Tony Esposito. When I was growing up in Chicago, my team was the Blackhawks. Then when Phil Esposito brought the Bolts to Tampa, the Bolts became my team. Now as a longtime resident, I have the unique opportunity to have a family Stanley Cup playoff with my granddaughter and her family who live near Denver, home to the Bolts Stanley Cup competitors the Colorado Avalanche. This will likely never happen again in my lifetime, so Go Bolts! Go get that three-peat for this avid hockey fan.

Judith McGowan, Tarpon Springs

Wow! And more wow!

No arms, 2 feet, 140K followers.... | June 15

After reading the front-page story about Emily Rowley, and visiting her TikTok site, it took me nearly 45 minutes to get back to reading the paper. Incredible!

David Lubin, Tampa

Begging for oil

White House confirms Biden trip to Saudi Arabia despite domestic outrage | June 14

President Joe Biden will ignore the human right violations, the killing of a journalist and that 15 of the 19 terrorists who struck America on 9/11 came from Saudi Arabia. It was less than two years ago that Biden, the Democrats and many in the media slammed President Donald Trump for not sanctioning the Saudis over the death of the journalist. Now Biden will visit the country to beg its leaders for more dirty oil.

John Spengler, Spring Hill

Soaring gas prices

After setting record, when will Florida gas prices drop? | June 7

New rule: No pointing out the obvious about gas prices without mentioning record high profits for the energy companies. Their profits are coming at all of our expense.

Kenneth W. Marlow, Clearwater