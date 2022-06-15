ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

The Best Tapestries of 2022

reviewed.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re decorating a college dorm or bedroom, or are looking for a beautiful blanket to lay out at festivals or the beach, then a wall tapestry can come in handy. These large, blanket-like decorations are often printed with beautiful patterns and designs—from mandalas to natural landscapes—and can be used in...

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewed.com

I tried Allbirds ReRun to see if used shoes are worth the discount

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As an avid thrift shopper, I love finding my favorite brands for less. So when I heard Allbirds launched the ReRun program, which resells gently used, second-hand Allbirds at a discount, I was immediately intrigued. After all, the brand’s shoes have lots of fans—including some of my fellow Reviewed testers, who’ve previously tried the brand’s signature Wool Runners, Tree Dasher sneakers, and Tree Breezer flats. But can you really still put your best foot forward in old—albeit refurbished—shoes? We ordered two pairs to find out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
reviewed.com

I tried these moving bags with 18,000 Amazon reviews—are they really worth the hype?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Moving innovations are few and far between. Unless you’re planning on hiring movers, a DIY move is going to be you, cardboard boxes, and a moving truck. Or so I thought. Through Tik Tok–where I get all my good ideas–I discovered the Veno moving bags.
INDUSTRY
reviewed.com

Polaroid Now is the best one-hand-friendly alternative to the Polaroid 600

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Finding accessible products that help you get through the day with your disability is crucial. When I lost my arm I was looking for goods that helped me accomplish routines I’d deemed “essential.” In my mind that meant tasking (brushing my teeth, cleaning, cooking, getting dressed, etc.). Something I’d overlooked was how to adapt fun and passion. Polaroids were always one of my hobbies, so I felt refreshed when I stumbled upon the Polaroid Now—finally a modern day Polaroid that doesn't look like Hello Kitty or generate super-tiny photos.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Wyze's new garage controller emphasizes security over smart features

On the heels of the release of the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro, the company is launching another new home security gadget, the Wyze Garage Door Controller (available at Amazon for $49.98). Unlike many other smart garage door openers, this one incorporates a security camera (the Wyze v3 Cam) to work in tandem with the smart controller. Wyze's controller helps safeguard the biggest entrance to your home, offering reliable remote management from anywhere, but there are a couple of flawed features that may be dealbreakers for you.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapestries#Tapestry
The Guardian

The big picture: a comical coincidence at Crufts, 1974

Photographer Dragan Novaković’s fortuitous shot from the dog show perfectly captures the eccentricity of the event. The photographer Dragan Novaković was wandering backstage at Crufts in 1974 when he came upon this picture. The dog show, then at Olympia in West Kensington, London, was a gift for snappers with a sense of irony, and sometimes – as here – the comic juxtapositions seemed almost too good to be true. Looking back nearly 50 years, Novaković still can’t quite believe the luck of chancing “upon that scene at that precise moment from that particular angle. I immediately saw the connection between the two pairs, raised the camera to my eye and pressed the shutter. As the ‘tableau’ was changing quickly, I had much to thank my habit of keeping my Leica M4 prefocused and adjusting the aperture and shutter speeds constantly.”
ANIMALS
reviewed.com

Celebrate Pride Month with Coach’s new Pride collection

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. June is here, which means it’s time to celebrate another Pride Month! One way to show your support is by shopping at queer-owned businesses or companies that are doing their part and contributing to organizations that give back to the LGBTQ+ community. Coach is one such company, and this year, the fashion brand unveiled their Go All Out For Pride campaign, which included a pride party hosted at The Monster in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
reviewed.com

This small but mighty carpet cleaner dared to tackle my car floors—and won

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you like it or not, your carpets—either your wall-to-wall, rugs, or the fabric in your car—are going to get dirty. While you can rent a carpet cleaning machine...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy