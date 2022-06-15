The Best Tapestries of 2022

Photographer Dragan Novaković’s fortuitous shot from the dog show perfectly captures the eccentricity of the event. The photographer Dragan Novaković was wandering backstage at Crufts in 1974 when he came upon this picture. The dog show, then at Olympia in West Kensington, London, was a gift for snappers with a sense of irony, and sometimes – as here – the comic juxtapositions seemed almost too good to be true. Looking back nearly 50 years, Novaković still can’t quite believe the luck of chancing “upon that scene at that precise moment from that particular angle. I immediately saw the connection between the two pairs, raised the camera to my eye and pressed the shutter. As the ‘tableau’ was changing quickly, I had much to thank my habit of keeping my Leica M4 prefocused and adjusting the aperture and shutter speeds constantly.”

