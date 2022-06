Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Finding accessible products that help you get through the day with your disability is crucial. When I lost my arm I was looking for goods that helped me accomplish routines I’d deemed “essential.” In my mind that meant tasking (brushing my teeth, cleaning, cooking, getting dressed, etc.). Something I’d overlooked was how to adapt fun and passion. Polaroids were always one of my hobbies, so I felt refreshed when I stumbled upon the Polaroid Now—finally a modern day Polaroid that doesn't look like Hello Kitty or generate super-tiny photos.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO