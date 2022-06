The Pipeline Fire, located 6 miles north of Flagstaff, was reported on June 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. The Double Fire, which was first reported Monday, has merged with the Haywire Fire, and is now being managed solely as the Haywire Fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. As of the morning of Friday, June 17, the Pipeline Fire is currently 26,297 acres and 27% contained.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO