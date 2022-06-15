ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs Lineup: Patrick Wisdom to the Outfield

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs are currently riding the struggle bus, with 8 straight losses and one of the worst records in MLB …. Buuuuut tonight, we get to see Caleb Kilian on the mound for the second time this season, and I am very excited about that. You cannot break...

FanSided

Red Sox: 3 Cubs trade deadline targets for Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom can help the Boston Red Sox immensely by acquiring any of these three Chicago Cubs trade chips. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will forever be linked as the two big market ball clubs with lengthy curses blamed for their lack of winning a championship. This year, the only thing they might have in common is the employment of some players.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Alfonso Soriano Went Viral At Cubs Game Last Night

The Chicago Cubs don't have much to smile about at the moment, but fans took a stroll down memory lane when seeing a familiar face at Wrigley Field. Former outfielder Alfonso Soriano, who played with the team from 2007 to 2013, attended Wednesday night's game against the San Diego Padres.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel sitting Thursday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. The Cubs are giving Schwindel a breather following 33 consecutive starts. Patrick Wisdom is moving to first base and batting cleanup while Jason Heyward replaces Schwindel in the lineup to play right field and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Twitter Calls For It So Is It Time For The Cubs To Fire David Ross?

The Chicago Cubs are riding a nine-game losing streak and fans are vocally upset. When it comes to the organization, there have been questions about its drive to win. After winning in 2016, expectations were set at an unprecedented level. But was David Ross a byproduct of bad timing or a failure in the making forcing the Cubs to fire him mid-season?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

White Sox: 3 crosstown trades we could make with the Cubs

The Chicago White Sox could get a little help this year with a crosstown trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago White Sox helped build a big part of their core when they made a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs several years ago when they sent Jose Quintana to the other side of the Windy City. Both Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez became a part of their organization in the deal.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 214 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .270 batting average with an .834...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Wisdom is being replaced at third base by Jonathan Villar versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 243 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .223 batting average with a .760 OPS, 12 home runs,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Willson Contreras Talks Positivity, Uncertain Future

The Chicago Cubs have endured a great deal of chaos throughout the 2022 season, including a current 10-game losing streak, and it will only intensify in the coming weeks. But amidst the uncertainty of what the trade deadline may bring, Willson Contreras is staying positive through all of it. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: June 15, 2022

While the rookie affiliates were off today, there was plenty of excitement down on the farm!. The Charlotte Knights walked it off in the 10th inning, and everyone in the Birmingham Barons lineup recorded a hit in a blowout win. Meanwhile, Colson Montgomery stayed hot and led the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to their fourth victory in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bulls’ Patrick Williams Details Rigorous Offseason Workouts With DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has been putting in work this offseason. Williams has been working out in California with All-Star teammate DeMar DeRozan. When the Bulls lost in the first round of the playoffs, DeRozan said that he and Williams would train together this offseason to help improve the young forward’s game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Draft: Jalen Williams offers intriguing Bulls fit

The Chicago Bulls own the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Their options with that selection, should they keep it, are plentiful. In the weeks leading up to the draft, NBC Sports Chicago will examine a handful of prospects that could be in play for the Bulls in their expected range. Next up: Santa Clara wing Jalen Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 7, Astros 0: Cueto dazzles, offense surges

Well, this was a fun afternoon for White Sox fans. The White Sox came into today with a clear game plan against Justin Verlander, and they executed it brilliantly all afternoon, peppering singles to right field while delivering knock out blows with doubles down the left field line. Every starter except for AJ Pollock had at least one hit on the afternoon, including multi-hit efforts from Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. Robert was the start of the day with four runs batted in, including the two-run double that knocked Verlander out of this game early in the fourth inning. All told, the White Sox did strike out 10 times on the afternoon, but were clearly executing a strong game plan and made Verlander work all afternoon. This was the first time the White Sox beat Justin Verlander since 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Moncada leads White Sox against the Astros following 5-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (30-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-24, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, White Sox +149; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Saturday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 181 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .269 batting average with a .905 OPS, 14 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants claim Mercedes off waivers from White Sox

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a brief moment at the start of the 2021 season, Yermin Mercedes was one of the best stories in baseball. The Giants are hoping he can catch lightning in a bottle a second time. A week after he was designated by the Chicago White Sox, Mercedes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

