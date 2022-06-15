ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Officials name two suspects in car heist

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

TYLER — An Arlington man was booked into the Smith County Jail Tuesday on charges of organized criminal activity after he and four others allegedly stole three vehicles from...

ktbb.com

ktbb.com

Police: Drug arrest involves search for safety, confession — and fight

MARSHALL — Authorities say a drug arrest in Marshall came only after the suspect confessed, claimed he was seeking safety from a supplier — and got into a fight with officers. According to our news partner KETK, officials say 32-year-old Pedro Serrano of Marshall initially told staff at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office he had a large amount of drugs in his car. Authorities say he then told them he was seeking safety from law enforcement after not paying a supplier for the narcotics. According to a news release, when authorities tried to arrest Serrano, he began fighting and continued to resist even after several investigators responded to assist. Officials say a search of his vehicle revealed almost two pounds of methamphetamine. Once captured, Serrano was jailed on $100,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
MARSHALL, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested in 2021 murder

LONGVIEW — Authorities may have solved a murder that dates back well over a year. According to our news partner KETK, Demetrius Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail Wednesday and charged with murder in a February 2021 shooting. That’s when officers responded to a location on Ridgelea Avenue and found a male victim who was critically injured. The victim, Demarcus Else of Longview, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Sheriff: Wild chase to Wilmer ends with arrest

ATHENS – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says a wild chase from Athens to Wilmer Wednesday afternoon ended when investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband. According to a news release, the pursuit ran from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, and through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood. Hillhouse says Esequiel Hernandez, 31, was spotted by investigators who were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area. According to the release, Hernandez fled the scene in his vehicle, which Hillhouse says matched the description of the stolen vehicle investigators were attempting to locate, with a faulty taillight. Officers pursued as he drove at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana, according to the release.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

HOPKINS COUNTY — A narcotics officer in Texas was taken into custody after he was rushed to a hospital and investigators searching his home found drugs he claimed were evidence. On June 11, law enforcement responded to a metal shop in Hopkins County and found Jon Phillips unresponsive on the floor. Phillips, a 34-year-old sergeant with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, was treated and transported to an area hospital, where he was stabilized. On the floor of the shop, near where Phillips collapsed, investigators found a torch lighter and glass pipe that contained what appeared to be a crystal-like residue. Investigators secured a search warrant for Phillips’ Hopkins County home and allegedly found multiple drugs and paraphernalia, including marijuana, liquid methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and a syringe.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County man arrested for criminal mischief

TYLER — A Smith County man is accused of criminal mischief following a theft from a local church. Officials say on the evening of June 5, a suspect entered the property of The Carpenter’s Baptist Church in Flint. Under the cover of darkness, they say the suspect dismantled a total of five five-ton A/C units and stripped out the copper wire. The damage resulted in a total replacement cost of $34,250 for replacement units. According to a news release, the suspect was identified as Michael James Hudson, 20, of Pine Trails Shores. Authorities say they found the suspect vehicle at Hudson’s home and also found that he had sold a large amount of copper wiring to a Tyler scrap yard on June 6.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20

MARSHALL – Authorities said a woman left her six-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, and escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received “dozens” of calls around 9:45 p.m. from drivers on I-20 eastbound, around mile marker 619, saying that a woman was “running into traffic.” A DPS Trooper found her around mile marker 623. “Martinez appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and possibly narcotics due to her erratic behavior and difficulty making complete sense of the situation,” a press release stated.
MARSHALL, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler police host active shooter training for law enforcement agencies

TYLER — More than 20 different law enforcement agencies from across the state of Texas are taking part in this two-day training at the Tyler Police Department’s gun range. This comes three weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the Uvalde school shooting. According to our news partner KETK, local first responders are training with ALERRT, also known as the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program. “Training like this really gets you out of that standard training. It gets you out in the field, and puts you in situations that really get your heart pumping and puts you in that moment and in that situation,” said Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Andy Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler man found guilty of murdering father

TYLER — Nearly three-and-a-half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man has been found guilty of murdering his father. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes. The punishment phase was expected to be completed soon. According to our news partner KETK, 39-year-old Tony Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of the shooting. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case was delayed due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County resident files lawsuit to remove jailed constable from office

TYLER — A Smith County resident is suing to remove Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris from office after he was charged with a crime. According to our news partner KETK, the lawsuit argues that Traylor-Harris chose to violate his oath of office on multiple occasions. It asks that the Court temporarily suspend Traylor-Harris without pay, pending final judgement and asks for a jury trial in this case. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has already suspended Traylor-Harris’s peace officers license. Without a license, the lawsuit states that Traylor-Harris would “not be able to hold office or execute his official duties as Constable,” making him unable to “meet the necessary qualification to remain a constable.” Traylor-Harris was charged in connection to an alleged incident in which he and two of his deputies, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sergeant Derrick Holman, were accused of stealing from a property while on the job.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler man sentenced to life for murdering father

TYLER — Nearly three and a half years after police were called to the scene of a shooting near Whitehouse, a Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his father. The jury earlier found 39-year-old Tony Chase guilty after deliberating for about 30 minutes. According to our news partner KETK, Chase was arrested on the night of January 7, 2019, after Smith County deputies responded to reports of the shooting. A release from Sheriff Larry Smith reported at the time that Chase allegedly confessed to shooting his father, 51-year-old Edward Rolando Blaylock. The case was delayed due to various reasons, including overcrowding at the jail and the COVID-19 pandemic.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

East Texans observe Juneteenth

EAST TEXAS — Both Tyler and Longview have scheduled activities to honor Juneteenth — officially June 19 and now a national holiday. It marks the day in 1865 when Texans learned the slaves had been freed, and celebrations have spread to other states over the years. Click here for a snapshot of activities in Tyler and here to see the city’s schedule for Monday, June 20, when all non-essential city offices will be closed. Click this link and this link for similar information about what’s planned in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Gregg County leaders discuss tax law and revenue at the State of the County

LONGVIEW — Gregg County officials and business leaders met in Longview to discuss the current state of the County, according to our news partner KETK. Senate Bill 2 was the main focus, saying the bill, also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, is having a major impact on county finances. “It probably works fine in the bigger metropolitan areas of millions of people, but in small communities, we just don’t have that tax base to be able to take that kind of hit,” said Bill Stoudt, Gregg County Judge. Under this law, cities are only allowed to bring in between 2.5% and 3.5% of tax property revenue. “It’s just the old formality, you can’t continue to push costs down to the county level without additional revenue,” said Judge Stoudt. If they need extra, the county would have to explain to the community why more money is needed and hold an election. Judge Stoudt said they have seen their revenue reduced. Meaning, that as expenses like fuel go up, there’s less money available to pay for goods and critical services.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

