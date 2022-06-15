Officials name two suspects in car heist

LONGVIEW — Gregg County officials and business leaders met in Longview to discuss the current state of the County, according to our news partner KETK. Senate Bill 2 was the main focus, saying the bill, also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, is having a major impact on county finances. “It probably works fine in the bigger metropolitan areas of millions of people, but in small communities, we just don’t have that tax base to be able to take that kind of hit,” said Bill Stoudt, Gregg County Judge. Under this law, cities are only allowed to bring in between 2.5% and 3.5% of tax property revenue. “It’s just the old formality, you can’t continue to push costs down to the county level without additional revenue,” said Judge Stoudt. If they need extra, the county would have to explain to the community why more money is needed and hold an election. Judge Stoudt said they have seen their revenue reduced. Meaning, that as expenses like fuel go up, there’s less money available to pay for goods and critical services.

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO