Killeen, TX

City offices closed Monday for Juneteenth

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 3 days ago

Trash collection will continue on normal schedule.

KILLEEN, Texas (June 15, 2022) – The City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday, June 20 for Juneteenth.

The Family Recreation Center will be closed Sunday, but open on Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trash services will continue unaltered.

City offices will return to normal hours Tuesday, June 21.

