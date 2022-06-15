City offices closed Monday for Juneteenth

Trash collection will continue on normal schedule.

KILLEEN, Texas (June 15, 2022) – The City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday, June 20 for Juneteenth.

The Family Recreation Center will be closed Sunday, but open on Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trash services will continue unaltered.

City offices will return to normal hours Tuesday, June 21.

