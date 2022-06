The City of Flagstaff is soliciting community review and feedback on the Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan draft. The Greater Observatory Mesa Trail Plan’s purpose is to design a trail system for implementation in the Observatory Mesa Natural Area and the adjacent properties owned by Lowell Observatory and the Coconino National Forest. The plan includes recommendations for the area’s restoration and defines appropriate uses of a final completed trail system. The City of Flagstaff will use the final plan to direct future management and trail implementation.

