Alabama Softball Plans Homecoming Trip For Montana Fouts

This week we do have the potential for severe storms that could work into portions of West and Central Alabama. We are closely monitoring today, Wednesday and Friday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “chance of any one spot getting wet today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the upper 80s for most communities. Just what you expect this time of the year.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO