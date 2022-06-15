ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Softball Plans Homecoming Trip For Montana Fouts

By Joe Gaither
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Alabama Softball program is turning the page to Team 27 and the 2023 season after failing to qualify for Super Regional for the first time in program history. Head coach Patrick Murphy is hard at work cementing the next season's schedule and as a part of that he must plan...

Montana Fouts
