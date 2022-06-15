Alabama Softball Plans Homecoming Trip For Montana Fouts

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 pm for the following Townsquare Media Coverage Areas:. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa and north central Bibb Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mercedes Benz Of Alabama, or 14 miles east of Holt, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Vance, Woodstock, West Blocton, Tannehill Ironworks State Park, Mercedes Benz Of Alabama, North Bibb, Green Pond, Caffee Junction and Hebron.
