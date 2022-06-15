ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Illinois father allegedly drowned three young children in bathtub

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKksj_0gC1rJSn00

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois father allegedly drowned his three young children in a bathtub before placing them in a bed on Monday, leaving a note for his wife.

The Round Lake Beach Police Department said they were contacted on Monday just before 2 p.m. for a wellness check at a home. When they arrived, they found three children dead inside the home. The children were later identified as 2-year-old Gideon, 2-year-old Cassidy and 5-year-old Bryant, according to WGN-TV.

“I cannot fathom the pain this family is going through right now,” Rivera said at a press conference on Tuesday.

WBBM said the children’s mother was the one who called the police to do the wellness check on the children, who were visiting their father, Jason Karels, 35. The mother was planning to pick the children up for a doctor’s visit. Both parents shared custody of the children, according to WBBM.

Karels was not home when the bodies were found. His car was spotted hours later by Illinois State Police which led to a multiple highway chase, according to WBBM. Karels crashed into a wooded area, ending the chase.

WBBM said that Karels admitted to killing his children and attempted multiple suicide attempts but failed. He was taken to the hospital, according to WGN-TV.

Karels was released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken to jail. He has been charged with three counts of murder and could face additional charges, WBBM said.

On Wednesday, his bond was set to $10 million, according to police.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Beginning July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 to complain about a restaurant’s slow food service in Richmond and asking for the police to respond. Benjamin M. Albor, 61, of the 8600 block of Route 12 in Richmond, was charged with false report to a public safety agency, a Class A misdemeanor. A criminal […] The post Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
RICHMOND, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo

A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […] The post Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot in River North during possible robbery attempt overnight

A 21-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a car in River North overnight. Police are investigating statements from the car’s driver that the shooting happened during a robbery or carjacking attempt. At least two other hijackings or hijacking attempts were reported in River North and the Loop overnight.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bathtub#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Wgn Tv#Wbbm
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa

An office manager at a business near Lake Villa has been charged with money laundering and continuing a financial crime enterprise after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after taking a financial crime report last year, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy […] The post Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE VILLA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora teen gets 12 years in prison

17-year-old Christian O. Capuchino of Aurora is pleading guilty to the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm; a Class X felony. Capuchino and a co-defendant were passengers in a white Hyundai driven by a second co-defendant in the near east side in Aurora around 3:15 pm on November 29, 2020. Capuchino and the first co-defendant left the car, each armed with a handgun and fired dozens of gunshots at the victim, according to Kane County Prosecutors. They returned to the car and left.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Injustice Watch

Hundreds more Black Chicagoans are pleading guilty to gun-possession charges. Here’s one possible reason why.

This story is the first in a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. In March 2020, Doryion Booker was putting in extra hours driving for Uber to save up for his wife’s birthday present. The day before her birthday, a Chicago police officer pulled him over on the West Side for not having proper lighting over his license plate.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Colorado man arrested after state police find him trafficking cannabis in McHenry County

A state police task force arrested a Colorado man who allegedly had over 5,000 grams of cannabis while driving on Interstate 90 in McHenry County on Wednesday. The Illinois State Police District 15, Support Services Command Criminal Patrol and North Central Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. […] The post Colorado man arrested after state police find him trafficking cannabis in McHenry County appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police report fatal traffic crash, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the fatal crash on Plainfield/Naperville Road are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 305-5477. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
walls102.com

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children. Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning. Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home.
CBS News

Father charged with drowning his three young children

A father has been charged with three counts of murder after, police say, he confessed to drowning his three young children early on Monday, CBS Chicago's Shardaa Gray reports. Officers responded to a home in the northern Chicago suburb of Round Lake Beach at around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a request for a well-being check from the children's mother, who was supposed to pick them up from their estranged father, according to Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera.
Racine County Eye

Man charged with pointing gun on I-94 has a CCW permit

A Racine man is facing up to a year in jail for allegedly pointing a gun at another motorist on I-94 when the other driver cut him off. Frank Archibald was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and/or up to $11,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
82K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy