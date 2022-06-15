‘Deserving of punishment,’ Kansas man charged with animal cruelty writes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A probable cause affidavit has been filed with the Sedgwick County District Court detailing animal cruelty that was committed by a man who was arrested in May.

Logan Cavender has been charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty, along with two counts of stalking and one count of criminal trespass. He is currently being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The affidavit says that Cavender, who had been going through a divorce with his wife, returned from a drug rehabilitation facility in Florida in April 2022 after “it surfaced that he was exhibiting psychotic tendencies including repeatedly committing documented harm of animals and fantasizing about committing harm against (his wife).”

After a search of a shed behind Cavender’s former home, which was awarded to his wife in the divorce proceedings, police found a live animal trap, black cat fur, two cat claws, and a surgical glove inside out, which police believed had DNA on it.

Officers then searched Cavender’s new residence, where they found drum equipment with blood splatter, knives and tools with blood, an animal trap, and a black journal.

Inside the journal, the affidavit says were multiple entries talking about “feeling awful about the cats,” how he is “deserving of punishment for what he did,” and mentions strangling and killing someone whose name was redacted.

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 24, 2022, deputies were dispatched to Valley Center to a report of cats that were believed to have been shot. The bodies of these cats were taken to an animal hospital in Derby for a necropsy.

Through an investigation, police learned that Cavender was the one who adopted these three cats. After interviewing his ex-wife, they found seven separate instances dating back to Dec. 2021 of animal cruelty.

The veterinarian who performed the necropsy said the injuries were “the worst he had ever seen.” Two of the three cats were microchipped. The cats were then sent to the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University for examinations.

Cavender was brought in for a photograph lineup, and the people who delivered one of the cats identified him with a 10/10 certainty.

