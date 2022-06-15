S.C. primary illustrates fine line for Trump critics in midterm elections

Representative Nancy Mace beat back a Republican primary challenger who former president Donald Trump endorsed in South Carolina’s 1st district. Ms Mace beat Katie Arrington on Tuesday evening despite her previous criticism of Mr Trump and Mr Trump’s vocal opposition in response. Ms Mace won her first term in 2020, when she beat incumbent Democratic representative Joe Cunningham.Mr Cunningham won his race in 2018 when he beat Ms Arrington after Ms Arrington beat incumbent Republican Representative Mark Sanford in the primary that year. Mr Trump had endorsed her that year as well because of Mr Sanford’s repeated criticisms of...
