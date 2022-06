THURSDAY -SATURDAY. You can spot those beloved Ford Mustangs all around the state this weekend during the 34th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup in Colorado Springs. They were here 400-strong last year, and even more are expected this year. It starts with a Mustang Mountain Tour on Wednesday. Then there’s an Open Track day Thursday for 120 cars at Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain. On Friday 225 cars will be part of a multilap autocross at PPIR. The special day for spectators is Saturday, free and open to all, for the Show & Shine in Memorial Park, which has added a new Crafts Fair. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rockymountainmustangroundup.org.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO