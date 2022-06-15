ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Get Updates on School Construction

oaklandparkfl.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2014, Broward County voters approved an $800 million bond referendum that provides critically...

www.oaklandparkfl.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NewPelican

Sidewalk design plan approved by commission

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea – After months of discussion and meetings about the future of its downtown, the town commission approved a design plan that would expand sidewalk cafes. The plans, drafted by Fort Lauderdale firm Architecture Alliance Landscape, allow for wider sidewalks, more dining space, and improved landscaping. Hugh Johnson, the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Here’s Who Qualified for Mayor, City Commission Seats in Tamarac

The qualifying period for the 2022 Tamarac elections is over. On Friday, ten candidates qualified for the three seats on the November ballot, including one for mayor and two for city commission. Mayor. Michelle Gomez. Gomez held her kickoff reelection event on January 27. Before she won the mayor’s seat...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: School administrators kept ransomware details secret — then used them for private business

Former Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie helped write a report for a private company about how his school district responded to crisis situations, revealing details about a ransomware attack that the district had repeatedly refused to share with the public. The case study was co-authored by former district administrators Brian Katz and Philip Dunn, who started a company last year called ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Times

Broward commissioners ban variety of single use plastics

Broward County—Stepping up efforts to protect the environment by reducing the amount of waste, Broward County has banned single use plastic straws and beverage stirrers on countyowned properties. County Commissioners approved the ban, which also includes confetti and sky lanterns, during their regular meeting last week. County commissioners said...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Oakland Park, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Oakland Park, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Condo owners meet to figure out how to comply with new law for reserves

AVENTURA, Fla. – The anniversary of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside is approaching. The federal investigation into what caused the tragedy is ongoing. Condominium communities are trying to understand a new state law that requires a reserve fund for repairs. State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami,...
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Officials evacuate condominium building in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns. Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1965 South Ocean Dr. An electrical fire in a mechanical room in Bay North affected water and electricity to the four buildings in the complex.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Citizens Insurance draws 970 lawsuits a month

TALLAHASSEE - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. was served with 3,881 lawsuits during the first four months of 2022, as its number of customers continued soaring. The average of 970 lawsuits a month was about 11.5 percent more than the average of 870 lawsuits a month during the same period in 2021, according to a report prepared for a meeting next week of the Claims Committee of the Citizens Board of Governors. The insurer also had 18,455 pending lawsuits as of April 30. "Citizens continues to experience an increasing trend in new, incoming lawsuits primarily attributable to the increasing number of policies...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shakeup in Broward schools draws accusations of racism as superintendent defends changes

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright fended off her first major controversy Tuesday, as she was accused of unfairly demoting and sidelining Black administrators. The School Board approved her plan 8-0 after hearing from deeply divided speakers. More than 100 people packed the meeting. A flyer shared on social media, “Calling all minorities in Broward County. We need your voice. ... We will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Fort Lauderdale signs interim agreement with The Boring Co.

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Fort Lauderdale’s city commission took a critical step this week toward building the Las Olas Loop, an underground transportation network. Using dedicated electric vehicles, passengers would travel between downtown and the beach within the Loop, avoiding road traffic and the need to find parking.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Otters take swim in North Lauderdale home’s pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
pointpubs.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy