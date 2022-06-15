Get Updates on School Construction

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO