A Harper teacher and a longtime Fredericksburg Independent School District employee were honored by the Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge No. 794 recently. Holly Stevenson, a teacher at Harper Elementary School, was presented with the Lamar Award of Excellence Medal by Lodge members George Hahn and Danny Poole at a May 19 ceremony at the school with all elementary students present.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO