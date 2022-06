Vintage Park at Hiawatha provides exceptional assisted living services to Hiawatha and the surrounding communities. With its tradition of having home baked cookies in the cookie jar to its restaurant style dining, this community loves to bring that feeling of home to all of their residents. They set themselves apart by offering one all-inclusive price for care and services. They pride themselves on no damage deposit and No levels of care — just one easy to understand monthly fee. This 41-unit assisted living community sits in a quiet residential neighborhood. There are several floor plans to choose from along with a great exercise area, community room and several sitting areas. Add to that an outside patio and a gazebo and the setting is one that just draws you in.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO