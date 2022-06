For someone known for hitting 3s, Megan Bogemann was very comfortable being ranked No. 3 in her graduating class at Waldron High School. Bogemann made it to the final day of school believing she could enjoy graduation day without having to give a speech. That is when she learned twin sisters Hadlie and Hallie Ross were named co-valedictorians and Bogemann was now the salutatorian.

WALDRON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO