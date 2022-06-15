ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NASA’s ECOSTRESS Sees Las Vegas Streets Turn Up the Heat

NASA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 10, Las Vegas reached a record daily high temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), and temperatures of the ground surface itself were higher still. NASA’s Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS) instrument recorded this image of surface temperatures at 5:23 p.m. that...

www.jpl.nasa.gov

