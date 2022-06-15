6/15/22 Enhanced Risk Of Severe Weather

State officials say Wednesday night’s storms caused damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices reported tree, building and other property damage, along with numerous downed utility lines. A state of emergency was declared by Monroe and Brown Counties and the Stockbridge-Munsee nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested. Monroe County reported two injuries related to overturned semis, but no major injuries or fatalities have been reported to the state. Thousands still remain without power. Customers with questions about timelines for restoration of service should contact their utility provider. As clean-up continues, residents are encouraged to document any damage to their property and check local government websites to see how officials would like you to report that information. (National Weather Service photo)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO