ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Galt police arrest 5 in paintball gun assaults

By Matthew Malone - News Editor
galtheraldonline.com
 3 days ago

Galt police last week arrested five people who it said had fired paintball guns at pedestrians around the city. On June 8, at around 6:58 p.m., Galt Police Department received multiple reports of the occupants of a car firing...

www.galtheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

17-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Ghost Gun In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A 17-year-old was arrested for carrying a loaded ghost gun in Lodi, police said Friday. Around 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the area of E. Oak Street, detectives located a group of known gang affiliates and attempted to detain them, the Lodi Police Department said. One of the members of the group ran away and was reportedly seen removing a handgun from his waistband and tossing it aside. The suspect was eventually caught and detained by law enforcement. The firearm was recovered and determined to be a loaded 9mm unserialized polymer handgun or ghost gun, police said. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy with alleged gang ties and several firearm-related arrests, was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on multiple felony charges.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plywood Thieves Arrested For Stealing Over 70 Sheets Worth Almost $3,000

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, three men were arrested for stealing 74 sheets of plywood from a construction site located near Nisenen Valley Drive, said the Lincoln Police Department. The three men were seen loading the stolen plywood into a white Ford pickup and a black Ford pickup with an attached trailer. An officer located both suspect vehicles at Twelve Bridges Drive and Sierra College Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop on one of the vehicles. When one of the vehicles attempted to flee, the officer alerted another officer who pulled them over near Highway 193 and Sierra College Boulevard. The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Omar Alejo of Sacramento, 35-year-old Oscar Guillen of Sacramento, and 35-year-old Jose Loya-Carlon of Sacramento. In total, the three men stole 74 sheets of plywood for a total value of $2,960. The plywood was recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Roseville police: Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious death’

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said they arrested Ryan Bacon in connection with a “suspicious death” at a home on Wednesday.  At around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, the Roseville police and fire departments responded to reports of a man down inside a home on Loretto Avenue near Frances and Santa Clara drives.  Police said life-saving […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galt, CA
City
Lodi, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Galt, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Marysville on gun related charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two criminal street gang members were arrested on weapons related charges at the Cigar Box in Marysville on Thursday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Sanchez, 22, of Marysville, and Jose Orozco, 23, of Olivehurst, were arrested during a Yuba-Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation. Sanchez...
MARYSVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville man arrested for murder in suspicious death case

A 34-year-old Roseville man has been arrested and accused of murder in connection to the "suspicious death" of a man inside a Roseville home late Wednesday afternoon. Ryan Bacon was arrested late Wednesday and booked at South Placer Jail on murder charges. On Wednesday, Roseville police received a call around...
ROSEVILLE, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Stolen Trailer Discovered During Traffic Stop

At about 11:16 pm Tuesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Mario’s Authentic Tacos, 216 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s occupant, Thomas Joseph King, 58, of...
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Paintball#E Street#Violent Crime#Galt Police Department#Industrial Drive
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left DJ Gio, Another Person Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have identified and arrested a suspect in the April shooting that left a Sacramento-area entertainer dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10 along Amelia Earhart Avenue. Sacramento police said officers responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting and found two victims. Both people were soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Family and friends have since identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario. Under the name DJ Gio, Rosario was described by friends and acquaintances as a well-known entertainer in Sacramento. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that detectives and SWAT officers had served search warrants in Vallejo in connection to the shooting investigation. Police also said that a suspect in the homicide had been identified as 22-year-old Nigel Robinson. Robinson was arrested at one of the places where officers served search warrants on Thursday. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No information on what may have led up to the shooting has been detailed by authorities yet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 fentanyl-related arrests

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 300 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets after Placer County deputies arrested two people in Sheridan on suspicion of possession and intent to sell.  Law enforcement said fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in Northern California and parents of victims are sending a stern warning to everyone.  The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man with Identity Theft Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer

At about 10:28 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer in the 2600 block of Porsche Strasse, Turlock, got out Henry Alfonso, 44, of Turlock, which he recognized and knew had warrants. The officer had his dispatcher run Alfonso to confirm, and he returned with one felony warrant for identity...
TURLOCK, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Multi Alarm Fire in Stockton

STOCKTON – Firefighters responded to a fire that went to at least three alarms Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly after 2:00pm at a two-story building near the 7400 block of Tam O’Shanter Drive. Arriving fire crews reported heavy smoke conditions. Second and third alarms were dispatched...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

‘An Attack On Our Feelings’: Vandals Target Another Citrus Heights Small Business

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The shattered glass and broken windows are gone, but the damage is still there. Vandals targeted the Fukumi Japanese Noodle House in Citrus Heights, smashing nine windows. Michaela Bartido showed CBS13 just how devastating the damage was. “I was sweeping inside for like an hour this morning just so people could eat safely inside,” she said. Bartido said customers have offered encouragement and support. “We come here every week and it’s a bad, bad thing,” said customer Eric Naberrte. “They didn’t do nothing wrong. They just feed the people in here. I think that’s pretty bad,” said customer Christian Ruiz. And we’re...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ripon Family Claims Excessive Force Used During Raid By Sheriff’s Deputies Over Fireworks

RIPON (CBS13) — A Ripon family at the center of a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal fireworks operation called the tactics used by law enforcement to serve the warrant “excessive.” In short clips taken from the family’s security cameras (one at the front door and one above the garage) nearly twelve law enforcement officers walk single file toward the home. This came after an announcement was made for the family to come out with their hands in the air. In the videos reviewed by CBS13, Nicole McCurdy walked out of her home with her hands in...
RIPON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy