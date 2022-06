LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500,000 8-ounce bottles of baby formula landed in Louisville on Thursday as a shortage continues to plague the country. Crews unloaded the bottles on nearly 20 pallets out of a plane at UPS Worldport. At the airport Thursday, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said while the shipment is headed to hospitals, home health companies and WIC programs all over the U.S., some of it will go to to Indianapolis to be distributed regionally, and Kentuckians will benefit as well.

