Lexington, KY

UK Study Identifies Therapeutic Targets for Alzheimer’s Disease

uky.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (June 15, 2022) — A new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study has identified potential targets to develop a therapy that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting an estimated 6.2 million Americans in 2021 according to...

medicine.uky.edu

