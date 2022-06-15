ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Deputies de-escalate Interlachen standoff

Daily News
 3 days ago

A seven-hour standoff in Interlachen ended...

www.palatkadailynews.com

WCJB

Gainesville police officers looking for two shooting suspects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for two shooting suspects. Officers released the photos of two men asking for their names. They are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened May 22nd, near Southwest 62nd Blvd and Southwest 20th Ave. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Lake City carjacking suspect arrested in Gainesville

Marquise Taiwan Rollins, 33, of Lake City, has been arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and driving without a valid license after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy’s license plate reader detected a vehicle that had been stolen in Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
Daily News

Drugs, assault rifle seized

A San Mateo felon was arrested on Palatka’s north side Tuesday with cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and a semi-automatic rifle in his car, authorities said Friday. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 42-year…
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

New report sheds light on inmate’s death at Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Details into the death of an inmate at the Duval County jail are coming to light through a report from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Daniel Taylor was being released from jail when he got in a fight with correctional officers. Paramedics were called to the scene, but within an hour, Taylor was unconscious. He would never wake up.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO investigates Newberry gunshot death

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies discovered a 53-year-old Newberry man dead from a gunshot wound near Champions Park on Thursday night. According to an ACSO release, deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue around 10:25 p.m. to the report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Manhunt ends for armed robbery suspect near Three Rivers Estates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 News update on the multi-day manhunt for an armed robbery suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies say 55-year-old Daniel Mobley was arrested on 284th Street. He is accused of robbing the Dollar General on U.S. 27 near Branford at gunpoint. He then...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for punching neighbor and breaking her window

Earlena Nicole Manning, 35, was arrested yesterday and charged with felony battery and damage to property over $200 after allegedly punching her neighbor and then breaking the neighbor’s window. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call from the Holly Heights area, where the victim said Manning, her...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua woman arrested after allegedly throwing grease on fellow Popeyes employee

Betty Ann Terry, 46, of Alachua, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly flinging hot grease at a fellow employee at Popeyes in Alachua. On June 9, Alachua Police Department officers responded to Popeyes in reference to a dispute between two employees. During their verbal argument, Terry allegedly said she was going to throw hot grease on the victim, another female employee. The store manager said he had attempted to stop her, but he backed away in fear of having hot grease thrown on him. Terry then allegedly grabbed a tool from the fryer that had hot grease on it, and she threw the grease at the victim. Witnesses said that Terry threw grease at the victim approximately three times. The regional manager told police that the grease is set at 330 degrees.
ALACHUA, FL
News4Jax.com

4th arrest made in deaths of Flagler County 16-year-olds

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced a fourth arrest in connection to the shooting deaths of two 16-year-olds. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Terrell Sampson, 18, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder in the death of Noah Smith, 16. Investigators had been...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for wanted 18-year-old suspect in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted 18-year-old suspect in the W and R sections of Palm Coast, authorities announced Thursday afternoon. In a community alert, deputies described him as "a black male with dreads pulled back, gold teeth, possibly without a shirt...
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

Man killed in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s died after being shot in the head Thursday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 3000 block of Dignan St. in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, officers located the man with a single gunshot wound to the head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Sovereign Citizen” arrested with gun at VA clinic

Hugh Lawrence Machen, 66, was arrested yesterday after allegedly bringing a gun into the VA Optometry Clinic at 5533 SW 64th Street. According to the arrest report, Machen arrived at the clinic for an appointment and was asked to leave for unknown reasons. He then allegedly went out to the parking lot, retrieved a pistol that he concealed under his jacket, and returned to the clinic. Staff put him in a room at the back and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

