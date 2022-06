Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The suspect involved in a shooting that took place outside of a Rochester gas station early Wednesday morning has been arrested. Officers were called to the Holiday store at the intersection of Broadway and 7th St NW around 12:45 am and were told by witnesses that 3 to 8 shots were fired. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the shots were fired from inside a vehicle at a man who was walking through the parking lot. As the man fled on foot, more shots were fired in his direction.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO