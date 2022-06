As Yogi Berra might have said: You can’t ride Citi Bike anymore, it’s too popular. Citi Bikes are “out of service” at a higher rate than normal, sometimes 50 percent more than last year, according to data reviewed by Streetsblog and the automated Citi Bike Stats Twitter account, which is not affiliated with Citi Bike but uses the bike share system’s open data. It all adds up to one fact: warm weather demand has brought spike in unavailable docks and a smaller amount of available bikes for people to ride.

