Drag queen Trixie Mattel wears so many hats atop her colossal wig: She’s a singer-songwriter (with a new album out this month), comedian, author (with another book planned for the fall), TV star, and the entrepreneur behind Trixie Cosmetics. But after touring around the U.S. and the world, what she really wants is to get into the hotel business. “My partner and I have talked about it for years,” says Mattel, whose off-stage name is Brian Michael Firkus. “I'm always at hotels doing investigative journalism. In my mind, I have a travel blog and I'm taking notes.” She explores the interest more fully in her new Discovery+ reality show, Trixie Motel, which finds her renovating a property in Palm Springs in high style with celeb pals like Lisa Vanderpump and Nicole Byer.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO