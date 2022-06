ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has seen its fair share of talented athletes come through who go on to advance their athletic careers. Now, one Wiregrass rising sophomore is getting attention from Division I college football programs from all over the country. Before he can play at the next level, he still has three more years of high school football to play for the Elba Tigers.

