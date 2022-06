When Will Devin realized he had a passion for cutting hair, he was inspired to open a business back home on the Gulf Coast. Devin had originally began cutting hair for those in his barrack while he served in the military, and, once he got out, he went to school to learn the trade. Today, Devin now owns The Bearded Owl barbershop in Gulfport, just a short drive away from his hometown of Long Beach. Devin says he enjoys running a business on the Gulf Coast and is proud to serve the community he calls home.

LONG BEACH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO