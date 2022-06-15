College of San Mateo softball star Lafu Malepeai named State Athlete of the Year; 2019 Daily Journal Athlete of the Year, CSM star first softball player to earn award
The article below originally appeared in the San Mateo Daily Journal and is being reprinted with permission. Lafu Malepeai, left fielder and leadoff hitter for the College of San Mateo softball team, has already racked up a number of postseason honors. The freshman out of South City, who helped...news.collegeofsanmateo.edu
