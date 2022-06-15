ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spotify announces hiring freeze; WWE investigates $3M hush payment by CEO Vince McMahon

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report...

www.cnbc.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Former WWE Employee $3M After Affair

Vince McMahon could be in a heap of trouble as it has been revealed that the WWE head honcho paid a former WWE paralegal upwards of $3 million under the table. According to the Wall Street Journal, McMahon was having an affair with this woman and that he paid her the sum of money as a way to keep her quiet on the matter.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Top WWE Executive

Even though Stephanie McMahon is currently stepping up to become interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO, she reportedly does not get along with a top executive behind the scenes. McMahon is filling in for her father, Vince, while he is reportedly under investigation following a report by the Walls Street Journal, stating that he paid $3 million dollars to a former employee to keep hush about an alleged affair. Furthermore, the 76-year-old faces further investigation in regard to some NDAs uncovered by the WWE Board.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Stephanie McMahon's status

In the last month, we have reported how Stephanie McMahon, vice president of WWE, a family company for three generations now, wanted to temporarily abandon her role in the management to take a break, to be able to spend time with the family, to fix some problems at the moment not yet well defined nor declared in a personal way.
WWE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Longtime WWE Star Has Reportedly Been Released

According to multiple reports, the WWE has released Sasha Banks. If true, this would move shake up the landscape of the women's division. Banks was first called up to the main roster in 2015. Over the course of her WWE career, she won seven singles titles. She's also a three-time tag team champion.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
Distractify

Vince McMahon Is Being Investigated for Hush Money Related to an Alleged Affair

For almost as long as he's been a public figure, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been a pretty controversial person. He was a die-hard supporter for former President Trump, and has been outspoken on a host of strange, sometimes offensive views. Recently, news broke that McMahon was being investigated by the board of WWE over a hush payment made to cover up an alleged affair, leading some to wonder if Vince and his wife Linda are still together.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vince McMahon came out first on SmackDown just because he could

“I mean, it’s what you expected, ain’t it?” Those words come from Jay-Z in the intro to the 2006 Nas song “Black Republican,” but they’re just as applicable to Vince McMahon and what he did to lead off WWE SmackDown on June 17. Leading off the show, McMahon came down the ramp to his familiar “No Chance” entrance theme, raising his arms as he first stepped on stage. The fans at the Target Center in Minneapolis greeted him with a mix of boos and cheers, but definitely more of the latter. Once he stepped between the ropes, McMahon told the crowd what a...
WWE
Yardbarker

Vince McMahon opens WWE SmackDown, does not address hush money allegations

Vince McMahon appeared briefly at the start of tonight’s SmackDown and did not comment on the WWE Board of Directors investigation regarding a secret hush money pact. At the start of tonight’s show, Vince McMahon appeared in front of the crowd, introduced by the ring announcer as his character Mr. McMahon, and entered the ring. He said he was there to remind the crowd of four words that open every WWE broadcast: then, now, forever, together. He then welcomed everyone to SmackDown and ended the promo.
WWE
The Spun

WWE Announces Decision On Vince McMahon Amid Investigation

Vince McMahon has been the head honcho at WWE for generations. But a recent scandal has forced the company to make a difficult decision on their chairman and CEO. On Friday, WWE and its board of directors announced that Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, has been named interim CEO and interim Chairwoman of the company. In the same press release, they announced that Vince McMahon is voluntarily stepping back from his responsibilities.
WWE
The Independent

Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside

Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization. McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday. McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman, the organization said. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the board was investigating a $3 million settlement that McMahon paid to a departing female employee with whom he allegedly had a consensual affair. “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Viper Down: Randy Orton Might Be Out Of Action For A Long Time

That’s a long time. WWE has a lot of good things going for it at the moment, including some very talented wrestlers. However, their roster is not as deep as it used to be and things can get worse in the blink of an eye. Sometimes you see someone get hurt and it takes them out of the ring for a good while. That is the case again, but it is in a bit of a bigger spot.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Kevin Owens surprisingly defeated

KEVIN OWENS VS EZEKIEL. Maybe they ran out of ideas at WWE and always repeat the same matches. Yes, ok there is a feud but in the last two months, we have often seen these two go one on one. The match is sensational not for the quality of it but for how it ends.
WWE

