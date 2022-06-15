Helping some of our Most Vulnerable

Our OPD Recruits spent the day delivering water to nursing homes. They gave water to seven nursing homes in Odessa.

As you can see, they were loaded up on trailers and included pallets and pallets of water. Isn't it heartwarming to see all of the ****GOOD**** going on in Odessa right now?

We know there are so many great and emotional stories to share. If you have one, you can send it to PR Manager Monica Quintero at mquintero@odessa-tx.gov.

We are always working hard to serve our citizens.