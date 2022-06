Timothy J. Rippon, 70, of Palmyra passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Tim was born in Hershey, PA, and was a son of the late Donald J. and Rose A. (Reese) Rippon. He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antique clocks, and was a Phillies and Eagles fan. Tim was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC). His love for his pets was known by all who knew him.

PALMYRA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO