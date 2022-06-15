ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken County election board experiences reporting delays during Tuesday's primary

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bI5p1_0gC1JUma00
Buy Now Aiken County election results were delayed Tuesday evening due to issues with the closing of voting machines.  Post and Courier File Photo

A mostly smooth day of voting went sideways Tuesday night as the Aiken County election office reported results.

Very few issues were reported as nearly 13,500 people voted in Tuesday's primary election in Aiken County. However, final results were delayed until 12:05 a.m. Wednesday due to tabulation issues.

Andrew Marine, chairman of the Aiken County voter registration and elections commission, said there were issues with closing voting machines in some precincts that caused election officials to have to refer to individual ballots in some cases.

Aiken County Registration and Elections Executive Director Cynthia Holland said the county did fairly well considering its size and the number of new clerks. She said the county had 26 new clerks during Tuesday's election and that some of them may not have understood the importance of following the directions given to them before the election started.

Holland added that one precinct, No. 2, experienced a technical glitch that required her to go to the precinct and use another memory stick to retrieve results.

An Aiken Standard reporter tried at least four times between 8 p.m. and midnight to determine if there was a delay and if so what caused the delay and if not when the results would be ready.

In two of those attempts, the reporter was told by workers in the office that they did not know whether there was a delay nor could they determine when the results would be delivered.

In two other attempts, no worker attempted to answer the ring of a bell placed at the door of the election office.

Holland said Wednesday her trip to the precinct caused a delay in getting the results reported out.

A television displayed a four-page PDF copy of an election results report sheet that was updated four or five times.

At least once, the displayed sheet went so long without being updated or having the page changed that the computer's screensaver came on and the screen went blank.

Comments / 2

Spyderman
3d ago

Memory sticks, electronic voting machines, main in ballots?Glitches, recounts, all allow the vote to be questioned!Let's go back to paper ballots marked and put in a locked box by the voter!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Aiken Standard

Over three-quarters of Aiken Republicans say they want partisan school board elections

Over 76% of the Aiken County Republicans think school board members should have to declare a political party when they run for office. The S.C. Republican Party asked people voting in its primary three advisory questions to determine the party's platform going forward. The second of these three questions asked voters if school board candidates should be able to run as a political party candidate rather than as a non-partisan candidate.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County election board certifies 2022 primary results

The Aiken County election board has certified Tuesday's primary election results. The board held its certification vote Thursday morning and didn't receive any protests ahead of the certification. There were few reported issues during the election; however, results were slow to come in Tuesday evening due to issues with closing...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Cost of meals going up at Aiken County schools

School meal prices will see an increase of 25 cents for the 2022-23 school year. The Aiken County Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting on June 14. According to agenda notes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture states schools are required to charge students a price for paid meals that is "equal to the difference between free meal reimbursement and paid meal reimbursement."
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Elections
Aiken County, SC
Government
Aiken Standard

Aiken County school board OKs budget for 2022-23 with step increases, cost-of-living adjustments

In a 7-1 vote, Aiken County Board of Education members approved their 2022-23 budget on Tuesday, June 14. Board member Dwight Smith was the lone dissenting vote and Sandra Shealey was absent from the meeting. Smith's no vote came after his motion to remove the athletic and band supplements part of the budget failed. During the first budget reading in April, the board approved supplements for athletic directors, coaches and assistant coaches in high schools and middle schools.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Voting Machines#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local
The Post and Courier

2 Republicans from the far right challenge results of SC primaries they lost handily

COLUMBIA — A pair of far-right Republicans are challenging the results of South Carolina's June 14 primary in statewide races where they both lost by six-figure margins. Lauren Martel — who lost to incumbent Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson by nearly 109,000 votes — filed a complaint with the S.C. Election Commission demanding its members refuse to certify the results citing vulnerabilities with the state's elections systems she believes could have impacted the final result.
ELECTIONS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
CAYCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Aiken Standard

Aiken S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell wins Republican primary

S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell won the House District 81 Republican primary Tuesday. Blackwell received 2,282 votes or 62.68% of the votes cast to defeat challenger Betsy Lamb who received 1,359 votes or 37.32%. Blackwell said he was very pleased with the results of the primary and wanted to thank the...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident was attacked by a fox when it was passing through the victim’s yard June 9 in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta, authorities said. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the fox. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
176
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy