ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

CITY OF NEWARK REMINDS RESIDENTS THAT CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, JUNE 17, IN OBSERVANCE OF JUNETEENTH

Newark, New Jersey
Newark, New Jersey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFQmU_0gC1Fydk00

Newark, NJ

– June 14, 2022 – Mayor Ras J. Baraka reminded residents today that City Hall will be closed and most non-emergency Newark municipal services will be suspended on Friday, June 17, in observance of Juneteenth. Police, Fire, and other uniformed emergency services will be unaffected.

Trash will be not picked up as scheduled on Friday, June 17. Therefore, residents should NOT put out their trash on the evening of Thursday, June 16. The next scheduled trash pick-up day in those sectors will be on Tuesday, June 21.

However, while trash will not be picked up, can and bottle recycling collections will be made on Friday, June 17, so residents SHOULD put out their material for recycling on the evening of Thursday, June 16.

The Department of Health and Community Wellness’s inspection services, transportation for seniors, and health clinic, will not operate on Friday, June 17. In addition, the Bureau of Vital Statistics will be closed. Residents will not be able to apply for permits, birth certificates, name-change certificates, marriage licenses, nor pay water or tax bills at City Hall. However, the Medical Director and Department’s Division of Surveillance and Prevention are on call for medical and public health emergencies.

The Municipal Court will also be closed. However, a judge will be available to preside over bail hearings for defendants in custody. Residents can make payments on parking and traffic tickets through the website www.njmcdirect.com. To utilize this website, residents will need their summons number, including the prefix, and the City of Newark’s court code, which is 0714.

-NEWARK-

For more information on the City of Newark, please visit our website

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/cityofnewarknj

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofrahway.com

Juneteenth Flag Raising and Block Party

The City of Rahway’s Social Justice Commission (SJC) commemorates Juneteenth by hosting a series of events. Highlighting the celebration is the annual Juneteenth flag raising on Friday, June 17 from 3pm-8pm at Train Station. Mayor Raymond Giacobbe, the Rahway Social Justice Commission, and members of Rahway City Council are...
RAHWAY, NJ
CBS New York

Events begin to mark Juneteenth across the area

NEW YORK -- Events will be held across the area Friday to celebrate Juneteenth. The holiday is coming up Sunday, and will be officially observed on Monday. The East New York Juneteenth Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center. In Newark, the Juneteenth March and Rally for Reparations, Justice and Democracy is set for noon on Springfield Avenue. In Westchester County, young people in the foster care system will mark Juneteenth with a celebration at the Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry. CLICK HERE for other events around the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen moves to amend parade regulations

North Bergen is thinking about amending its regulations regarding parades. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance at its June 8 meeting that would do so. According to the ordinance, a parade is defined as an assemblage of 25 or more...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
defpen

Lords Of The Underground’s Dupré Kelly Earns City Council Seat In Newark

Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly has already gone platinum as an artist. Now, he will look to bring immense change to the city of Newark, New Jersey in his second career. On Tuesday, Kelly won a runoff election by 17.2% to become a city council member. According to Kelly, he has become the first platinum-selling rapper to ever hold public office in the Garden State.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Public Health Emergencies#City Of Newark#The Municipal Court
Beach Radio

Amid soaring apartment lease costs, does NJ have rent control?

TRENTON – Rents, like seemingly everything else, have been spiking lately in New Jersey. The June 2022 monthly report from Rent.com published Wednesday shows the average rent price in the state has increased by 36% over the past year to $2,414 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and by 42% to $2,981 for a two-bedroom unit. Both are about 3% bigger than what was reported a month earlier.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two men shot in Jersey City within 24 hours

Two men were shot in the Bergen-Lafayette area of Jersey City in a span of 24 hours, city officials said Friday afternoon. At around 10 p.m. Thursday, a 38-year-old male was shot on the left side of his neck near Orient and Ocean avenues. He is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Transit Rail Suspended: What Time Last Trains Are Leaving on Each Line

NJ Transit announced it would be suspending service on all rail lines Friday evening amid a planned job action by engineers still negotiating a new contract, multiple sources told NBC New York. For those looking to get home for the long holiday weekend, the suspensions have furthered the chaos already...
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The polls are closed in Newark, where three city council runoffs being held

It’s 8 PM and the polls have closed in Newark’s East, South and West wards, where runoff elections for three city council seats were held on Tuesday. The runoffs feature faceoffs between the top two vote-getters in the three ward races where no candidate hit the 50% + 1 mark in the May 10 non-partisan municipal elections.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Department of Health
paramuspost.com

KUSHNER BREAKS GROUND ON ONE JOURNAL SQUARE IN JERSEY CITY

Start of Two-Tower, Skyline-Defining Project Punctuates Journal Square Renaissance. JERSEY CITY, NJ– Kushner has broken ground on its ambitious One Journal Square project in Jersey City, beginning work on a nearly $1 billion mixed-use development that will create more than 2 million square feet of residential, retail, amenities, parking and open space in the heart of the historic and well-connected Journal Square neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bank celebrates rebranding at two West Orange branches

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ascendia Bank, formerly Glen Rock Savings Bank, celebrated its new name and refreshed identity with a rebranding celebration on Saturday, May 14, at its four branches, located at 175 Rock Road in Glen Rock, 250 Lincoln Ave. in Hawthorne, 474 Prospect Ave. in West Orange and 83 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The celebrations were a precursor to the bank’s 100th anniversary in September.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Planning Board approves new skyscraper complex on Newport waterfront

The Jersey City Planning Board approved a plan for a high-rise residential and mixed-use development in Newport with three residential skyscrapers, ground-level retail, amenity space, and open space. Attorney Elnardo Webster is representing 150 River Drive’s owner, Newport Associates Development Company, who are seeking to redevelop the site. “The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Jersey City hiking minimum wage to $20 for municipal workers

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City is raising its minimum wage for full-time municipal employees to $20 per hour, Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced Thursday. The Living Wage Statute, which is part of the city’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, will help raise the standard of living for municipal workers, partially offset inflation, and improve […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey

96
Followers
262
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Newark, New Jersey

Comments / 0

Community Policy