CITY OF NEWARK REMINDS RESIDENTS THAT CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, JUNE 17, IN OBSERVANCE OF JUNETEENTH

– June 14, 2022 – Mayor Ras J. Baraka reminded residents today that City Hall will be closed and most non-emergency Newark municipal services will be suspended on Friday, June 17, in observance of Juneteenth. Police, Fire, and other uniformed emergency services will be unaffected.

Trash will be not picked up as scheduled on Friday, June 17. Therefore, residents should NOT put out their trash on the evening of Thursday, June 16. The next scheduled trash pick-up day in those sectors will be on Tuesday, June 21.

However, while trash will not be picked up, can and bottle recycling collections will be made on Friday, June 17, so residents SHOULD put out their material for recycling on the evening of Thursday, June 16.

The Department of Health and Community Wellness’s inspection services, transportation for seniors, and health clinic, will not operate on Friday, June 17. In addition, the Bureau of Vital Statistics will be closed. Residents will not be able to apply for permits, birth certificates, name-change certificates, marriage licenses, nor pay water or tax bills at City Hall. However, the Medical Director and Department’s Division of Surveillance and Prevention are on call for medical and public health emergencies.

The Municipal Court will also be closed. However, a judge will be available to preside over bail hearings for defendants in custody. Residents can make payments on parking and traffic tickets through the website www.njmcdirect.com. To utilize this website, residents will need their summons number, including the prefix, and the City of Newark’s court code, which is 0714.

