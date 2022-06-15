City settles rental discrimination lawsuit

The city of Faribault is making criminal background checks optional and revising other rental housing rules as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit that claimed racial discrimination. The city’s insurance provider also will pay the American Civil Liberties Union and the eight plaintiffs it represented a collective $685,000.

“We believe Faribault passed this unequitable and unconstitutional ordinance to target its rapidly growing communities of color,” ACLU of Minnesota Legal Director Teresa Nelson said in a statement. “This settlement sends a clear message that this discriminatory conduct, which robbed immigrants and Black people of their homes and pushed them out of the city, will no longer be tolerated here or across the nation.”

The city maintains its rules were legal but issued a statement saying the settlement was made to “avoid the expense of a lengthy trial.”

The ACLU filed the class action lawsuit in 2018, claiming the city’s ordinances were discriminatory and had the aim of “reducing the number of people of color living in rental housing.” The suit was filed on behalf of seven tenants who faced eviction, as well as the organization Somali Community Resettlement Services.

The lawsuit alleged the city’s occupancy limits and multiple components of its Crime Free Multi-Housing Program disproportionately negatively impacted people of color.

Ordinances changes

In the settlement, the city agreed to make multiple changes to its ordinances.

Landlords no longer will be required by the city to conduct criminal background checks on prospective tenants.

Landlords who decide to continue background checks may only consider select felony criminal convictions within the prior five years. The crimes may include theft, vandalism and other fraud and property-related crimes, sexual assaults, and “major violent offenses.”

Landlords must now give prospective tenants with potentially disqualifying felony criminal records the opportunity to provide additional information that the landlord must consider, such as letters of reference.

Landlords are now required to consider factors, such as age, mental health and “evidence of rehabilitation” efforts, when deciding whether to rent to someone with a felony conviction. The city does not dictate if or under what circumstances landlords may rent to someone with a criminal history.

The ordinance changes also narrow the scope of tenant “disorderly conduct” that may prompt sanctions for landlords.

The city previously had broad authority to deem a tenant’s actions disorderly conduct. For repeat disorderly conduct determinations, there are escalating repercussions for landlords that can include license revocation. This authority has prompted Faribault landlords to evict tenants

New city rules will define a list of crimes that constitute disorderly conduct and will specify that only conduct that occurs at the rental property qualifies.

The new ordinance also protects tenants who are the victim of domestic violence and call 911.

A process for appealing a disorderly conduct determination will also now be outlined in city ordinance.

The city is adopting a revised ordinance that sets occupancy limits. Now maximum occupancy may be determined by the square footage of the bedrooms in a rental unit. Each occupant must have at least 50 square feet of dedicated bedroom space.

Previously, maximum occupancy was two times the number of bedrooms, plus one.

The revised ordinance also more clearly states that children under age 2 are not counted as occupants.

The Faribault City Council approved the settlement without any public discussion Tuesday night. The council also held first readings of the agreed upon ordinance changes and is expected to adopt the changes at a future meeting.

The $685,000 payment agreed to in the settlement will be paid by the League of Minnesota Cities. The city of Faribault will pay a $1,000 deductible.

Discriminatory rules?

The lawsuit contended the rental rules that the city is now changing were in violation of the Fair Housing Act, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, and the Minnesota Constitution.

The occupancy limit was discriminatory toward Somali renters, because they often reside with large families, the lawsuit claimed.

“These discriminatory city policies made the Somali community feel singled out and unwelcome,” Harun Mohamed Ali of Somali Community Resettlement Services said in a statement. “Some Somali families were evicted after simply having a baby. Having a newborn should be a time for joy and celebration, not a time for fear of losing your housing and security.”

The mandatory background checks and vague disorderly conduct rules were discriminatory to Black tenants, because “Black Minnesotans are vastly more likely to have a criminal record than are white Minnesotans,” the lawsuit said. Black Minnesotans are “more likely to be targeted by police and have criminal records, due to systemic racism in the criminal legal system,” an ACLU statement claims.

Thelma Jones was one of the plaintiffs in the case. She was evicted after police were called to her rental house over 80 times in five years. But Jones was never charged with any crime greater than a petty misdemeanor.

“The city of Faribault forced me, my children, and my grandchildren out of our home,” Jones said in a statement provided by the ACLU. “Instead of being able to enjoy my grandchildren playing in our backyard and sharing meals together, now we’re scattered across the Twin Cities.

She added, “I didn’t feel safe staying in Faribault. While I can never replace the togetherness my family lost, I hope this settlement prevents discrimination like this from happening to other Black families.”

A statement from Paul Reuvers, the attorney who represented the city of Faribault, said the settlement “preserves and vindicates” city regulations that have a purpose to “provide decent, safe, sanitary and crime-free rental housing to all residents of the city, regardless of their race or nationality.”

“The settlement ends four years of protracted litigation and avoids a lengthy trial in federal court,” the city statement said.