Council Bluffs, IA

Grand opening of new park in Council Bluffs

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Sokol Camp residents concerned with proposed river resort

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Normally the Platte River is calm this time of year but controversy is swirling along its banks in western Douglas County. A riverside community with a rich history and proposed new camping resort may not enjoy neighborly summers. The entrance to 85-year-old Sokol Camp has a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
noiseomaha.com

Halfway Over, an Update on the Omaha City Charter Convention

And just like that, the Omaha City Charter Convention – called by Mayor Jean Stothert in a surprise move a year earlier than legally required – is more than halfway over. Only three more meetings are likely to take place before the convention submits a report to the city council, who will then decide whether any of the convention’s recommended amendments to the city charter should be placed on the November 2022 general election ballot for voter approval.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

$5 Fee for Out-Of-State Vehicles Entering Two State Parks To Continue

(Council Bluffs, IA) Out-of-state visitors at two western Iowa parks will have to keep paying an entrance fee for at least two-and-a-half more years. Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs had three million visitors last year and Representative Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs says it’s Iowa’s most heavily used state park, “particularly because it’s next to Omaha and there are tons of Nebraskans that come over.” Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs implied that visitors from Nebraska might be more likely to “drink or tear up the park or go off-road,” and that a five-dollar fee is a tool to “try and maybe redirect some of our non-residents back to their state.” Waubonsie State Park is near the Missouri border in Fremont County and also has a lot of out-of-state visitors who are charged the five-dollar fee.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Celebrating Juneteenth in the Omaha metro

Each year it takes countless people to make sure the College World Series is a well-oiled machine and that includes taking care of the players. $30 parking meters in downtown Omaha for the College World Series. Fire in Omaha erupts at 16th & H Streets. Updated: 9 hours ago. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha NAACP plans Juneteenth parade

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Branch NAACP is making plans for a parade this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. While the actual Juneteenth holiday is Sunday, June 19, the parade is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday. It will start at 24th and Lake streets and proceed to 24th and Sprague streets.
OMAHA, NE
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation For Greene County And Four Others

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Douglas County Health Department offers backyard pool safety tips

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer heat arrives, county officials are urging people to stay safe at their backyard pools. The Douglas County Health Department is asking residents with pools to keep regulations in mind, particularly when it comes to fences. According to the health department, in-ground pools and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha's big park makeover ready to go

After years of talk part one of a new revitalized downtown Omaha park is ready to go public. City leaders have marked their calendars for Friday, July 1st. Officials tells us they've put together a long weekend of several free events, activities, and concerts to celebrate the redesigned Gene Leahy Mall.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Funeral services for fallen Iowa deputy to be held Saturday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Fremont County deputy will be laid to rest this weekend. Deputy Austin Melvin Richardson died Tuesday after his patrol car crashed into a combine. Officials announced the funeral arrangements Thursday night. The Iowa State Patrol says the funeral service will be this Saturday at...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Thursday June 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1 death

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County update. The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization to celebrate Black history and influence for Juneteenth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This year for the first time Juneteenth will be celebrated as a national holiday. The holiday celebrates the end of slavery. But an Omaha organization also wants to celebrate the influence Black inventors, activists and entrepreneurs had in American history in the years that followed. It’s...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

LOOKING BACK: The 2017 Bellevue Tornadoes

Five years ago today, eastern Nebraska was rocked by a significant severe weather event on June 16, 2017. Large hail the size of golf balls, winds in excess of 100 mph, and several tornadoes moved through on that Friday afternoon. Today, we look back on that significant severe weather event. The atmospheric set-up, the storms, and the aftermath.
BELLEVUE, NE

