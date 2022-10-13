The best Dell XPS 13 deals and prices for October 2022

The Dell XPS 13 is regularly one of our all-time favorite laptops because it just tends to do everything right, and we even gave it a perfect score in our most recent review . These laptops just work and feel great. They are wonderfully fast with the latest processors, solid state drives with NVMe technology, and even Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow for crazy speedy data transfer rates. While most of them use integrated graphics, you do get the latest there as well so you can even use these systems for some decent gaming if you want. If you're looking for one of these machines, you're probably looking for some of the best XPS 13 deals as well because they can get pretty expensive the more features you add.

There are many variations of the XPS 13 out there. Not only do you have to consider current gen versus previous gen, but even among current gen machines you'll find dozens of different configurations that change everything from the amount of RAM to other small features. That means prices vary wildly as well, and some will go on sale when they end up not as popular as others or just because retailers want to remain competitive. We've found a lot of the best sales around and dropped them right here, and we'll continue to keep this page up to date with all the best deals we can find.

Best XPS 13 deals right now:

New XPS 13 Touch laptop $999 $829 at Dell

This great laptop includes the latest-gen 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD with NVMe. The display is a 13.4-inch screen with 1200p resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It also has Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports among other great features.

XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop $1,450 $899.99 at Dell

Get a beautiful 13.3-inch screen with 4K pixel resolution and full touchscreen support. You also get an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and more.

XPS 13 4K Touch laptop $1,600 $929.99 at Dell

Dell is featuring some really low-cost XPS 13 deals right now. This one includes an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. The killer feature, though, is the 13.3-inch display with 4K pixel resolution and full touchscreen support.

New XPS 13 laptop $1,349 $1,199 at Dell

Get the latest tech in this machine with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD with NVMe, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. It also has a 13.4-inch screen with 1200p resolution and 500 nits of brightness. You get Intel Iris Xe graphics, Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

XPS 13 4K Touch laptop $1,600 $1,099.99 at Dell

A wonderful design for the XPS 13 that includes a full touchscreen 13.3-inch display with beautiful 4K pixel resolution. The internals start with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 512GB NVMe M.2 solid state drive, 8GB RAM, and more. Get Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and plenty of other features.

New XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop $1,449 $1,299 at Dell

Get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The display is a 13.4-inch screen with 3K pixel resolution, full touchscreen support, GorillaGlass Victus, active pen support, and more. Includes Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 along with Intel Iris Xe graphics.