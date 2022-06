DE SOTO, Mo. — Auto thefts at several dealerships have gotten the attention of multiple law enforcement agencies throughout southeast Missouri. On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., there was a report of a break-in at Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville. Police said six or seven people were seen on surveillance video and five vehicles were taken.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO