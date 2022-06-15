ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Do the Shore: June 15 – 24 Events

 3 days ago

June 15 – 18 Wildwoods Covnention Center. On Saturday, June 18, the convention will conclude with a massive military parade. The parade will start at 1:30 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue, beginning at 25th Avenue in North Wildwood and ending at Andrews Avenue in Wildwood. For more information call 609-393-1929 or visit...

Ocean City Today

State firemen’s convention returns in-person to Ocean City

After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer guide to Maryland's Ocean City: What not to miss

Here’s a new way to get your food in a container. Pier 23 is an innovative concept created from renovated shipping containers that pair restaurants with an outdoor entertainment venue plus a bar on the waterfront site of the former Mad Fish Bar and Grill in West Ocean City. (If you remember, Mad Fish Bar was destroyed by a fire in 2019.) Pier 23, which promotes itself as “Ocean City’s first Container Food Port,” plans to open by Memorial Day weekend. 12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City. 410-289-3322. pier23oc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bartender of the Week: Jack with Two Mile Brings Makes a Mean Orange Crush

Say ‘hello!’ to the bartender of the week, Jack with the Crabhouse at Two Mile Landing!. North Cape May born and raised, Jack is a junior at the University of Delaware who is home for the summer. He started his bartending career at Elaine’s in Cape May where his mom showed him the ropes, but this is his first summer at Two Mile Landing.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Why People in NJ Wait Months to Get Into This Exclusive Restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden (literally) gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Lewes declines purchase of $2.5 million property

“It will get developed. You can count on that,” resident and business owner Rick Quill declared as he stormed out of Lewes council chambers June 13. Mayor and city council had just voted 4-1 to decline an offer to purchase a plot of land co-owned by Quill, despite what seemed to be support from the public. Council’s concerns included: An idea without an approved plan for development, a price tag that would consume half of the city’s rainy day fund, and a deadline of June 27 to vote on approval of the purchase with June 30 as the date to finalize the Realtor agreement.
LEWES, DE
92.7 WOBM

One New Jersey Winery That Is Well Worth The Summer Drive

Have you ever spent time in Pittstown, New Jersey? The answer is probably no. If you look at a map of New Jersey, Pittstown is located northwest of the Jersey Shore. It's about an hour and fifteen-minute car ride from my condo in Belmar. It's not a heavily populated or well-known town, but it's beautiful section of New Jersey. Even though there isn't a beach close by, it's well worth the summer 2022 trip. You might ask why? Well, it's the home of one of New Jersey's best wineries. Details below!
BELMAR, NJ
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Hudson Fields hosts Small Business Bash

About 75 entrepreneurs gathered at Hudson Fields June 11 for the Small Business Bash. The event attracted an eclectic selection of businesses ranging from art and home decor to clothing and accessories to children’s tutoring services and local news. A few food trucks parked on site, including a mobile...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

‘A nice last day’ for dining at original Nicola Pizza

For the past 50 years, visitors and locals alike have enjoyed many meals in the booths of the wood-paneled original Nicola Pizza on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach. That tradition ended June 12 with the final day of dining service at the original location. Nick Caggiano Sr. and his...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Sara and Ray Wilkinson of Milton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bluecoast in Rehoboth with family and friends. Gathering for the happy occasion are in back (l-r) Candace Gaull, Beau Croll, Kevin Carson, Terry Carson, Axel Croll, Brittany Croll, Clay Miller, Jeff Wilkinson and Bill Rogers. In front are guests of honor Sara and Ray Wilkinson.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST SOLD!! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun!

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

