PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A stalled boundary is lingering over central IL this afternoon that brought us a round of showers and storms overnight. This lingering boundary will bring some strong to severe storms mainly south of our viewing area overnight, but an isolated gusty storm is possible south of 74. Otherwise, we’ll cool overnight into the mid to upper 60s and highs Friday will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Relief from the heat and humidity continues thanks to northwest winds, so we’ll see highs in the low 80s Saturday.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO